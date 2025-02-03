Tips to help your child make friends at a new school

The art of friend-making does not come easily to all kids (or adults, for that matter). It can be an intimidating experience altogether.

But like everything in the growing-up process, it is encouraged. A parent's job is to inspire and guide their kids to make friends. It doesn't always have to fit perfectly, but trying to find your tribe is essential for children.

Having friends shapes you in ways that may not seem important, but you will eventually see the benefits. In short, friends help you identify who you are and who you want to be.

Making friends at a new school can be even more daunting. Here are some tips on how to encourage your child to make new friends.