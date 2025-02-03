Tips to help your child make friends at a new school
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Regardless of what you may think, making friends can be a daunting experience for some kids.
The art of friend-making does not come easily to all kids (or adults, for that matter). It can be an intimidating experience altogether.
But like everything in the growing-up process, it is encouraged. A parent's job is to inspire and guide their kids to make friends. It doesn't always have to fit perfectly, but trying to find your tribe is essential for children.
Having friends shapes you in ways that may not seem important, but you will eventually see the benefits. In short, friends help you identify who you are and who you want to be.
Making friends at a new school can be even more daunting. Here are some tips on how to encourage your child to make new friends.
1. Be an open communicator
Talking to your kids about their feelings helps ease their anxieties. It also allows them to feel supported.
Feeling nervous and overwhelmed in a new school is expected. You can encourage them and reinforce all the positive aspects of starting a new school. This will help them look forward to the good parts of school.
Roleplaying also helps them practice their social skills and prepares them mentally and socially.
2. Lead with positive reinforcement
Encouraging your children to engage more in different social settings and in their classes will help increase their confidence.
Highlight your child's strengths. "Remind your child of their unique qualities and talents. This can boost their self-esteem and make them feel more confident in social situations." (MSN)
3. Observe and listen
Sometimes, as parents, we can be chattier than we need to be. Standing back, listening, observing, and monitoring how our kids interact socially can help us identify how to help them.
When you observe, you'll be able to operate from a place of support and guidance. Encourage patience and persistence; making friends (good friends) doesn't always happen immediately; it takes time.
Image Courtesy of iStock
