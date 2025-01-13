A sign to help your kids more with homework this year
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Sometimes, things that are so innocent to kids are damaging to us.
The kids are already dusting off their school shoes or polishing their new ones in preparation for back to school, and it feels like the right time for them to head back.
For parents who’ve had their children at home since before the official school holidays began, the break has felt long. If you're one of those parents feeling the strain of having your kids home for so long, here’s something worth noting.
In December 2024, a mother shared a video highlighting the importance of spending quality time with your kids, especially when it comes to schoolwork, as we head into the 2025 school year.
Given the matric results of 2024, it's more important than ever to lead with guidance, support, and motivation to help set our kids up for success.
It's not the first time we have seen examples of kids' homework that is less than savoury. But this one hit a little to close to home, reflecting the harsh reality of a growing kid with big ideas.
Of course, it was an innocent mistake, but it serves as a great reminder of why parents need to take an active role in their children's schoolwork.
Watch the video below, where this child’s mix-up turns her homework into an unexpected (and unsavoury) moment – courtesy of TikTok.
@raevyngrave
We will read and write some more at home! 😂♬ original sound - Meggy B
In case you were wondering, the girl told her mother that her homework read, "I like to ride my bike."
But instead, it read: "I like riding my d!#%."
This mom has resolved to do more reading and writing with her child at home...
Image Courtesy of iStock
Sometimes, things that are so innocent to kids are damaging to us.
