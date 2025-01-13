A sign to help your kids more with homework this year

The kids are already dusting off their school shoes or polishing their new ones in preparation for back to school, and it feels like the right time for them to head back.

For parents who’ve had their children at home since before the official school holidays began, the break has felt long. If you're one of those parents feeling the strain of having your kids home for so long, here’s something worth noting.

In December 2024, a mother shared a video highlighting the importance of spending quality time with your kids, especially when it comes to schoolwork, as we head into the 2025 school year.

Given the matric results of 2024, it's more important than ever to lead with guidance, support, and motivation to help set our kids up for success.