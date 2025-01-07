Zendaya and Tom Holland spark engagement rumours

The former 'Spider-Man' costars reportedly got engaged during the holidays.

The former 'Spider-Man' costars reportedly got engaged during the holidays.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged after more than three years of dating. The actress caused a frenzy online after she was spotted sporting an interesting accessory on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet. Zendaya paired her burnt orange Louis Vuitton ball dress with a massive diamond ring. The ring is rumoured to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back designed by Jessica McCormack. TMZ reports that Tom proposed during the festive season. The romantic proposal is said to have happened at one of Zendaya's homes in America. A family source also confirmed the news to People magazine. Another source told the publication that Tom planned to propose "for a while". "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," the mole told the publication.

Tom Holland seemingly proposed to Zendaya with a 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from designer Jessica McCormack, which retais for over $200k pic.twitter.com/06REtOwvJ3 — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) January 6, 2025

ALSO READ: MrBeast engaged to South African YouTuber Thea Booysen

i was NOT buying the zendaya engagement rumors until someone pointed out that the ring doesn't match the rest of her jewelry. she would never mix metals like that! pic.twitter.com/HvLmIrE9bB — ❥betty (@dareduffie) January 6, 2025

Zendaya's Golden Globes appearance also revealed that she has a "t" tattoo on her upper rib cage, which fans believe is dedicated to Tom. "Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny 't' tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card. I’m so happy for my girl," one fan said on X.

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting married

According to TMZ, Zendaya and Tom aren't planning to get married anytime soon. They both have big projects lined up in 2025, and it will be a while before they become Mr. and Mrs. Holland. The couple is notoriously private about their relationship and rarely posts pictures of each other on social media. "Tomdaya'" has, however, publicly wished each other happy birthday over the years. "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," Zendaya wrote on Instagram in 2022. The post was liked over 26 million times.

Zendaya and Tom worked together on 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017. Tom played the lead role of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, while Zendaya starred as his classmate Michelle, aka MJ. Their characters shared their first onscreen kiss in 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Rumours soon started to swirl that things were heating up offscreen as well. However, the pair maintained that they were just good friends. Tom made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021, a few months after they were pictured kissing inside a car. "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," he captioned an image of them together. It's not the first time the couple has sparked engagement rumours. In fact, some fans are convinced they have been engaged since 2022 and are probably already married. They have been digging for clues online, and one eagled-eyed fan noticed that Zendaya liked a picture her manicurist Harriet Westmoreland shared in 2022 featuring the same engagement ring. The image showed a freshly manicured hand resting on a pinstriped blazer. Harriet tagged Jessica McCormack in the post, which Zendaya liked. Tom followed and then unfollowed Jessica shortly after. It is possible that Tom, being the amazing boyfriend that he is, noticed that Zendaya liked the ring and made a mental note for the future. Whether they got engaged in 2022 or 2024, these two are clearly in love and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Congrats, Tomdaya!

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO: