Tyra Banks reveals her mom is a huge Tyla fan

South African singer Tyla has amassed scores of fans around the world following the success of her smash hit, 'Water'. One of those fans is Tyra Banks' mother, Carolyn London.

The model shared a surprising message she received from her mother about the singer.

"I just noticed that [Tyla] is performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. I am her number one fan! I have all of her music in my playlist, and I love how she moves and dances! She is also very humble and sweet," Carolyn wrote.

Tyra vowed to make her mother's dream come true.

"OMG! So cute mama! Let's track her down at the show so you can meet her. Start practicing your 'Water' dance!" she replied.