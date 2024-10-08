Tyra Banks reveals her mom is a huge Tyla fan
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
'Tyla, gurrrrl my mama's ready to meet ya' - Tyra Banks is on a mission to make sure her mother meets the 'Water' hitmaker...
South African singer Tyla has amassed scores of fans around the world following the success of her smash hit, 'Water'. One of those fans is Tyra Banks' mother, Carolyn London.
The model shared a surprising message she received from her mother about the singer.
"I just noticed that [Tyla] is performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. I am her number one fan! I have all of her music in my playlist, and I love how she moves and dances! She is also very humble and sweet," Carolyn wrote.
Tyra vowed to make her mother's dream come true.
"OMG! So cute mama! Let's track her down at the show so you can meet her. Start practicing your 'Water' dance!" she replied.
2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Tyla and Tyra will appear at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15. Tyra, who walked her first runway as a Victoria's Secret Angel in the 90s, will strut her stuff alongside Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Devyn Garcia, and more.
Tyla will perform alongside Cher and Lisa of Blackpink. Rumours are swirling that 'Espresso' singer Sabrina Carpenter will make a surprise appearance at the show.
Victoria's Secret has dressed her on several occasions in recent months. The brand also celebrated Sabrina making the TIME100 Next list by sharing a post about her cover.
Sabrina was wearing yet another VS outfit for the magazine shoot.
"SPOTTED: @sabrinacarpenter brings new life to a 1997 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show archival look for TIME. Styled by @jaredellner. Photographed by Charlotte Rutherford," the company wrote on Instagram.
Could it be another hint that Sabrina will soon be announced as the fashion show's headline act?
"She has to be performing at the VSFS, " one person commented on the post. A second added: "We all need to see her perform at the show @victoriassecret."
Main image credit: Instagram/@tyrabanks, @tyla
