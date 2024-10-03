TIME100 Next: Christina Aguilera sings Sabrina Carpenter's praises
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
'Great things come in small packages' - Christina Aguilera shared a sweet note to Sabrina Carpenter for the TIME100 Next list.
Sabrina Carpenter is featured on the 2024 TIME100 Next, and it is only fitting that her role model, Christina Aguilera, was selected as the guest contributor to write her profile for the magazine.
The 'Espresso' hitmaker is one of 100 recognised emerging leaders from different fields, including entertainment, for "shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership".
Sabrina was featured in the artist category alongside Victoria Monét, Aaron Pierre, Kaia Gerber, and 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan.
The TIME100 Next list often includes profiles of honourees written by high-profile figures. Christina writes that Sabrina is proof that great things come in small packages.
"As a fellow 5-ft. female with a similar working-adolescent Disney history, I firsthand recognize and respect what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business. Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm."
Sabrina has previously revealed that Christina is one of her biggest inspirations, saying one of her favourite songs growing up was 'Beautiful'. The singers met each other in person, and Christina says Sabrina is "refreshingly calm, collected, down to earth, and focused".
"While she is at the tender age of 25, I realise our symbolic, full-circle connection, as my own debut album turns 25 this same year, which brings me a sense of not only celebration but also reflection. As exciting generations of pop princesses continue to emerge, I feel adoration and protectiveness, knowing the journey at hand and ahead," she wrote.
Read what else Christina had to say about Sabrina on the TIME100 Next list.
Sabrina recently shared another full-circle moment with her music idol, Christina. The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album by visiting Spotify Music Studios in Los Angeles to perform some of her biggest hits live.
She invited Sabrina to sing some of the songs with her. They performed Christina's 1999 single, 'What A Girl Wants', together.
Christina shared a full clip of their duet on YouTube this week.
"The fact is Sabrina has been saying for years that she wanted to sing with Christina, and now she's doing it. How incredible!" one YouTube noted.
Another user added: "The contrast between Sabrina’s sweet, soft voice and Christina’s strong voice is amazing."
Listen to their duet below.
Main image credit: YouTube (Christina Aguilera)
