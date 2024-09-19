Booked and busy! Tyla set to perform at 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The music lineup for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Runway Show just got an Mzansi twist. 'Water' hitmaker Tyla has been named as one of the headline acts set to perform at the brand's comeback show.

"The MAJOR musical-talent news keeps on coming. @Tyla will be performing on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stage next month. #VSFashionShow," Victoria's Secret said on Instagram.

Tyla is the second artist to be announced. Music legend Cher will also be a musical guest on the Victoria's Secret runway. A third and final act will be unveiled before the October 15 show.

South Africans are proud to see Tyla bagging yet another major gig on the international stage. "Let’s goooooo!!!!!! Africa is the houseeeee," one Instagram user wrote.

Candice Swanepoel also showed the 22-year-old some love. The South African-born supermodel left an SA flag and heart emoji in the comments section.

One of Candice's favourite parts of the show is the music.

“I always get really excited about the music and styling of the show—the creative side of it all," she told Victoria's Secret in an interview.