Booked and busy! Tyla set to perform at 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Tyla joins music icon Cher on Victoria's Secret all-women performer lineup...
Tyla joins music icon Cher on Victoria's Secret all-women performer lineup...
The music lineup for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Runway Show just got an Mzansi twist. 'Water' hitmaker Tyla has been named as one of the headline acts set to perform at the brand's comeback show.
"The MAJOR musical-talent news keeps on coming. @Tyla will be performing on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stage next month. #VSFashionShow," Victoria's Secret said on Instagram.
Tyla is the second artist to be announced. Music legend Cher will also be a musical guest on the Victoria's Secret runway. A third and final act will be unveiled before the October 15 show.
South Africans are proud to see Tyla bagging yet another major gig on the international stage. "Let’s goooooo!!!!!! Africa is the houseeeee," one Instagram user wrote.
Candice Swanepoel also showed the 22-year-old some love. The South African-born supermodel left an SA flag and heart emoji in the comments section.
One of Candice's favourite parts of the show is the music.
“I always get really excited about the music and styling of the show—the creative side of it all," she told Victoria's Secret in an interview.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Candice is one of several high-profile models walking the runway next month. Gigi Hadid will also be strutting her stuff. The mom of one described the show as the Super Bowl for models.
Gigi, who has walked at previous shows, is also a big fan of the music selection at each show.
"The music is so important. I think that when I find out not only who’s performing, but then what section I’m in and what song I’m performing in, that’s like a really good way to prepare for the show. Not just walking, but like doing your makeup to it, and listening to it while you walk down the street.”
Imaan Hammam, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Paloma Elsesser, Devyn Garcia, and Tyra Banks will also also be modelling.
Victoria's Secret last held its popular runway show in 2018. Some of the previous performers include Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Maroon 5.
We can't wait to see Tyla in action on the runway.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Main image credit: Instagram/Beats by Dre x Alo campaign (via @tyla)
Show's Stories
-
Drama as local cheating show catches a cheater at popular mall
This is why cheating in any way is never the route to take...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Summer species are biting!
KZN anglers are reeling in the big ones! Despite challenging weather con...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago