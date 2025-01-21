Thandiwe Newton joins cast of new 'Anaconda' movie

'Mission: Impossible' actress Thandiwe Newton has joined the cast of the new 'Anaconda' movie.

She joins 'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd and 'School of Rock' actor Jack Black in the film. Rudd and Black were announced as the movie's lead actors in August last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Selton Mello, Ione Skye and Steve Zahn have also been added to the cast. Filming has already begun in Australia.

The new 'Anaconda' movie is due for release in December 2025. It is a reboot of the 1997 version starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Owen Wilson, Jonathan Hyde and Jon Voight.

The reboot is a comedic reimagining of the '90s film. According to Variety, it will focus "on a group of friends who are facing mid-life crises and set off to remake their favourite movie from their youth".

Newton, who has starred in movies like 'Mufasa: The Lion King' and '2012', will reportedly play a childhood friend who travels with Rudd and Black's characters to a rainforest where they encounter one of the world's most feared snake species.