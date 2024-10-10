Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'lonely, unfamiliar' period

2024 was filled with many challenges, but Jennifer Lopez has come out of the storm stronger than ever.

The 55-year-old filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, her husband of two years, in August and cancelled her 'THIS IS ME' tour, allegedly due to poor ticket sales.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Jennifer says figuring herself out after a difficult period feels “lonely," "unfamiliar", and "scary".

The Grammy nominee says she is a romantic at heart and loves being in a relationship, but she has learned that she is capable of joy and happiness all by herself.

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good'," she said.

The 'I Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker has been married four times. She married actor and producer Ojani Noa in 1997, Cris Judd in 2001, Marc Anthony in 2004, and Ben in 2022. The singer has also been engaged several times, including to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

She tells Interview magazine that she has zero regrets about the pain she recently went through.

"Not one second. That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, “F**k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f***ing sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.”