Cape Cobra found under person's pillow
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Can you imagine sharing your bed with a highly venomous snake?
The heat is rising this summer, which means we need to keep our guard up. As we search for places to cool off, slithery snakes are also on the move. The warm weather often drives these reptiles from their hiding spots in search of cooler locations.
Recently, a highly venomous Cape Cobra was found sharing a bed with a boy in Stellenbosch, Cape Town.
The Cape Cobra was comfortably nestled underneath the boy's pillow.
"This snake varies in colour from near black to dark or light brown, beige, yellow or speckled while juveniles have a dark band on the throat. The Cape Cobra is easily confused with the Mole Snake and the Black Spitting Cobra." (Instagram)
Watch how cool, calm and collected this snake catcher was when capturing this highly venomous snake, courtesy of Instagram.
According to Stellenbosch Snake Removals, "It is by far our most dangerous cobra and with the Black Mamba it accounts for the majority of fatal snake bites in South Africa. The Cape Cobra may stand its ground if threatened and is quick to form a hood and bite."
Fortunately, these snakes are primarily found in the Cape provinces, though they have also been known to venture into areas in the Free State, North West, southern Botswana and Namibia.
"The venom is potently neurotoxic, causing progressive weakness and may affect breathing rapidly. Victims need urgent hospitalisation, and in a severe bite, antivenom is essential.”
Always act responsibly if you encounter a snake. Don't take any
chances; instead, call a professional to safely remove
the snake.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
