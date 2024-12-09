Cape Cobra found under person's pillow

The heat is rising this summer, which means we need to keep our guard up. As we search for places to cool off, slithery snakes are also on the move. The warm weather often drives these reptiles from their hiding spots in search of cooler locations.

Recently, a highly venomous Cape Cobra was found sharing a bed with a boy in Stellenbosch, Cape Town.



The Cape Cobra was comfortably nestled underneath the boy's pillow.

"This snake varies in colour from near black to dark or light brown, beige, yellow or speckled while juveniles have a dark band on the throat. The Cape Cobra is easily confused with the Mole Snake and the Black Spitting Cobra." (Instagram)