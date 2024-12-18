Darren Maule's movie review: 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
The latest instalment of The Lion King franchise, 'Mufasa: The Lion King', hits cinemas this Friday, and we know it’s high on the list of must-see movies this December.
Darren Maule had the privilege of attending an exclusive South African screening ahead of the official premiere and even got to interview the legendary actor Dr John Kani, who voices the much-loved character Rafiki.
It’s no secret that Darren is quite the movie buff, so we caught up with our Breakfast Show Host to get his thoughts on 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.
The movie surprised Darren in more ways than one. He was
impressed with its unique take on the origin story, the delightful musical
numbers rooted in African themes like Ubuntu, the fantastic score, stunning animation, and the all-star cast that brought their A-game with their voice-over performances.
He shared that the film isn’t just a family-friendly movie – it’s also an unexpected date-night option. Paying homage to the works of Tim Rice, Elton John, and Hans Zimmer, 'Mufasa' introduces some fresh new classics to love.
“I'll admit, I didn’t have high expectations going in. I didn't think anything could live up to the phenomenon that is 'The Lion King'!” he says.
“The original movie is a core memory for millions since its release in the '90s and had several successful spin-offs like the Timon and Pumba shows, a further Lion King, and even the Zulu Lion King. There was a part of my brain that said, ‘I think somebody's just cashing in’ and I didn’t think there was any more of the story to tell. How wrong I was! I was surprised by the angle the film took and how it brought all the nostalgic feels and a whole lot more. It’s exactly what we all need these holidays!”
Darren had the chance to interview John Kani, the voice of Rafiki, and asked if he had any involvement in, or had spoken to the director about Rafiki telling the origin story of Mufasa and Scar.
“John is a very humble person, and he claims that he didn't, but I don't believe him because it's just genius.”
Darren explains, “Rafiki is the perfect character to tell this story – the 100% African tale of the rise of Mufasa. And it's a whole new story.”
He continues, “I think that's the whole thing about this, is it’s 100%
the Lion King enterprise, but it's brand new. It’s perfect for a new audience,
as well as longtime fans. It’s all that and a bag of chips.”
“That
wasn't a Simba reference,” he jokes.
'Mufasa: The Lion King' exceeds expectations, offering a fresh and captivating new chapter in the Lion King saga. With its compelling storytelling, rich cultural elements, and stunning animation and score, the film successfully honours the franchise's legacy while introducing new and exciting elements.
Perfect for family outings and date nights, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' delivers a memorable cinematic experience, blending heart, history, and musical brilliance in a way that truly celebrates the Lion King legacy.
Catch the movie at your nearest cinema starting this Friday. It’s a must-see.
