South Africa reacts: Heartbreak as Siya and Rachel Kolisi call it quits

South Africans are heartbroken over Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. The power couple announced their separation on Tuesday after eight years of marriage.

"This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us," they said in a joint statement.

Their love story inspired scores of people, with many calling them SA's golden couple. They have had their fair share of ups and downs, including tackling criticism about their inter-racial marriage.

Despite it all, the Springbok captain and the former marketing and events coordinator remained united. South Africa is sad to see their fairy tale romance come to an end.

One X user wrote, "President Ramaphosa better call a family meeting to meditate between Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Phela, this is a national crisis."

Another user commented: "I’ve never been this heartbroken by strangers on the internet. Not Rachel and Siya Kolisi."

A third person said: "I’m very sorry shame, but I don’t accept this. Siya and Rachel have no right to break up shame, anyone else can break up if they want to, but not Siya and Rachel. Andifuni."