South Africa reacts: Heartbreak as Siya and Rachel Kolisi call it quits
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
"I’ve never been this heartbroken by strangers on the internet" - social media users have expressed shock and sadness following news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce.
South Africans are heartbroken over Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce. The power couple announced their separation on Tuesday after eight years of marriage.
"This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us," they said in a joint statement.
Their love story inspired scores of people, with many calling them SA's golden couple. They have had their fair share of ups and downs, including tackling criticism about their inter-racial marriage.
Despite it all, the Springbok captain and the former marketing and events coordinator remained united. South Africa is sad to see their fairy tale romance come to an end.
One X user wrote, "President Ramaphosa better call a family meeting to meditate between Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Phela, this is a national crisis."
Another user commented: "I’ve never been this heartbroken by strangers on the internet. Not Rachel and Siya Kolisi."
A third person said: "I’m very sorry shame, but I don’t accept this. Siya and Rachel have no right to break up shame, anyone else can break up if they want to, but not Siya and Rachel. Andifuni."
Rachel and Siya Kolisi Family
Rachel and Siya Kolisi met in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Nicholas, in 2015. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2016.
Their daughter Keziah joined the family in 2017. The couple also adopted Siya's younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after their mother died.
Social media users praised Rachel for holding down the family while Siya travelled the world with the Springboks. The family has also had to pack up their backs and move on several occasions to support his rugby career.
They recently returned from Paris, France, where Siya played for Racing 92. Siya is back in Durban playing for the Hollywoodbets Sharks.
"Can we show appreciation to Rachel Kolisi. Who immensely took the responsibility of adopting her husband's siblings 10 years ago, when they where found living at an orphanage home. She [is] a rare gem. No wife could have done [what] she did. Siya Kolisi lost a real one," an X user wrote.
Rachel and Siya say they remain committed to raising their children together.
"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known. We will also continue working together on the [Kolisi] Foundation that means so much to us," the couple said.
Main image credit:Instagram/ Rachel Kolisi
