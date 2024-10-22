Rachel and Siya Kolisi announce separation

With a heavy heart, we hear the news about South Africa's favourite couple, The Kolisis.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi have announced on social media that they will end their marriage. Siya and Rachel have been married for nine years and announced earlier this evening that they have mutually decided to end their marriage.

"We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage.

"This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us."

You can see Rachel and Siya's announcement on Instagram below.