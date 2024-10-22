Rachel and Siya Kolisi announce separation
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"We are grateful for the love, understanding and support you've shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition." - Rachel and Siya Kolisi
With a heavy heart, we hear the news about South Africa's favourite couple, The Kolisis.
Rachel and Siya Kolisi have announced on social media that they will end their marriage. Siya and Rachel have been married for nine years and announced earlier this evening that they have mutually decided to end their marriage.
"We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage.
"This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us."
You can see Rachel and Siya's announcement on Instagram below.
The couple still vowed to remain "great friends and committed partners" in raising their kids.
"We will also continue working together on the Foundation that means so much to us. We are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you've shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition."
Their relationship may be changing, but they are still proving to be a great pair in the way they are handling the dissolution of their marriage.
We wish them all the best on this journey and we hope that South Africa can support the Kolisis as they find themselves navigating through this new chapter.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
