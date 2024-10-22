Diddy's children speak out: 'We miss you and love you dad'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Just days after he was hit with new sexual assault claims, Diddy's children shared a new message about him...
The children of disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs say the past month has devastated their family.
"Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media," they said in a joint statement shared on Tuesday.
Diddy has a total of seven children, including Quincy Brown, whom he adopted during his relationship with Kim Porter.
The rapper has three other children with the late model - Christian, D'Lila, and Jessie Combs.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker is also father to Justin Combs, whom he shares with fashion designer Misa Hylton, and Chance Combs, whose mother is businesswoman Sarah Chapman.
Diddy welcomed his seventh child, Love Sean Combs, in December 2022. Her mother is cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran. The rapper's children continue to speak highly of him in the wake of shocking sexual assault claims made against him.
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
Diddy latest news
Diddy is currently in prison awaiting trial for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He also faces dozens of lawsuits from people who have accused him of rape and sexual assault spanning decades.
At the weekend, he was hit with five new lawsuits. Two men and three women claim they were taken advantage of at parties held by the rapper dating as far back as 2000.
According to The Guardian, one of the women says she attended an afterparty Diddy hosted after the MTV Video Music Awards when she was 13.
The woman claims that "Diddy threw her toward another male celebrity" and then watched as the man raped her. The lawsuit claims that a female celebrity also watched the assault.
Instagram/quincy
