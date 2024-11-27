Siya Kolisi gives Benni McCarthy his flowers
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"You've broken so many barriers." Siya Kolisi has nothing but admiration and love for Benni McCarthy...
"You've broken so many barriers." Siya Kolisi has nothing but admiration and love for Benni McCarthy...
Siya Kolisi is showing South African soccer icon Benni McCarthy some love.
The former Bafana Bafana football star met up with the Springbok rugby captain during South Africa's recent training session in Scotland.
Siya took to Instagram to share several pictures from their encounter. He also included a touching tribute to the soccer icon: "My brother! So glad we got to spend time with you in Scotland. Thanks for the visit, my brother!"
The 33-year-old Hollywoodbets Sharks player praised Benni for his career achievements and what they meant for the next generation of athletes.
"We love you and appreciate you! You've broken so many barriers, and now we can dream to achieve more no matter where we come from! You are an inspiration to all. Love you, Benni @bennimac17."
Benni joined scores of social media users in thanking Siya for his touching words.
"It really was great to catch up with you my brother. Blessed for all these moments. Much love, broertjie," he wrote.
Benni McCarthy Achievements
Benni McCarthy has had an illustrious career in football. Some of his achievements include playing for international football clubs such as FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers, and West Ham United.
He won the UEFA Champions League title with Porto during the 2003-2004 season. He was also awarded the Golden Boot Award in Portugal.
Locally, Benni played for Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates.
Following his retirement, Benni decided to continue his passion for soccer by becoming a coach. He was a first-team coach for Manchester United between 2022 and 2024. Benni has also coached AmaZulu and Cape Town City.
Social media users described Benni and Siya as South African legends.
"An early Christmas present for all South Africans. Seeing our heroes enjoy such lekker laughs & moments together," one Instagram user wrote about their Scotland meeting.
Another added: "The content I love to see. Two of South Africa’s biggest sporting idols."
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/Siya Kolisi
Show's Stories
-
Last minute 'Black Friday' tips
We are looking at tips from all angles, including scams and how to get t...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
FNB, Standard Bank and others launch payment request feature
Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, and other major banks are launching a new p...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago