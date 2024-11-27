Siya Kolisi gives Benni McCarthy his flowers

Siya Kolisi is showing South African soccer icon Benni McCarthy some love.

The former Bafana Bafana football star met up with the Springbok rugby captain during South Africa's recent training session in Scotland.

Siya took to Instagram to share several pictures from their encounter. He also included a touching tribute to the soccer icon: "My brother! So glad we got to spend time with you in Scotland. Thanks for the visit, my brother!"

The 33-year-old Hollywoodbets Sharks player praised Benni for his career achievements and what they meant for the next generation of athletes.

"We love you and appreciate you! You've broken so many barriers, and now we can dream to achieve more no matter where we come from! You are an inspiration to all. Love you, Benni @bennimac17."

Benni joined scores of social media users in thanking Siya for his touching words.

"It really was great to catch up with you my brother. Blessed for all these moments. Much love, broertjie," he wrote.