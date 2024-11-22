Rachel Kolisi and her kids are heading to Australia

Rachel Kolisi and her family are heading to Australia
Rachel Kolisi is taking her two children and Siya Kolisi's sister Down Under for what appears to be a much-deserved family holiday.
It's been a year filled with many ups and downs, but Rachel Kolisi is determined to continue to create beautiful memories with her children.
The 34-year-old has revealed that she is heading to Australia with her kids, Nicholas and Keziah, presumably to visit her sister, Hannah Tagicakibau, who lives Down Under.
Despite recently announcing her divorce from Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel is doing her best to keep the family unit together.
Siya's younger sister, Liphelo, will also be joining her on the trip. Rachel and Siya adopted Liphelo and her brother Liyema several years ago following their mother's death.
"A morning of visas for [Australia]," Rachel captioned a picture of the family on Instagram. She revealed that Liyema won't be on the trip with them because he is busy adulting.
"Sorry for you, @offlame_g, you're a working man now (welcome to the no-leave life)," she teased.
Rachel revealed her exciting holiday plans shortly after sharing a poignant post about healing. "Healing is not linear. Keep going ❤️," she wrote.
She also included a few inspiring quotes that gave her followers an insight into her current mindset.
"I will never forget who gave me a hard time when I was already having a hard time," one quote read.
"Whoever abandoned you in the middle of the ocean has no right to know what the sharks did to you or how you managed it to the shore," another quote stated.
A third quote encouraged people to pursue themselves.
"If you don't know what to pursue in life right now, pursue yourself. Pursue becoming the healthiest, happiest, most healed, most present, most confident version of yourself. Then the right path will reveal itself."
Rachel's post also included pictures of some of her travels with her children.
Check out the post below.
