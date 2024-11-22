Rachel Kolisi and her kids are heading to Australia

It's been a year filled with many ups and downs, but Rachel Kolisi is determined to continue to create beautiful memories with her children.

The 34-year-old has revealed that she is heading to Australia with her kids, Nicholas and Keziah, presumably to visit her sister, Hannah Tagicakibau, who lives Down Under.

Despite recently announcing her divorce from Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel is doing her best to keep the family unit together.

Siya's younger sister, Liphelo, will also be joining her on the trip. Rachel and Siya adopted Liphelo and her brother Liyema several years ago following their mother's death.

"A morning of visas for [Australia]," Rachel captioned a picture of the family on Instagram. She revealed that Liyema won't be on the trip with them because he is busy adulting.

"Sorry for you, @offlame_g, you're a working man now (welcome to the no-leave life)," she teased.