Kim Kardashian shows off her new Tesla Optimus robot

"So your soulmate is a robot?" Kim Kardashian appears to be a big fan of Elon Musk's products these days. Her latest obsession is the Tesla Optimus robot.

Kim Kardashian has caused a stir online after sharing sexy new photos of herself posing with a Elon Musk's Tesla Optimus robot. The 44-year-old reality star turned businesswoman took to Instagram to reveal the new "guest" at her California mansion. She first shared a video of herself interacting with the humanoid. She is seen waving at the robot, which waves back. They also blow kisses and join hands to make a heart sign. "You know how to do that?" a surprised Kim says in the clip. Kim also asks the robot how tall it is. "You're so cute." Tesla's new humanoid robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interact with its owner and carry out tasks. It costs a whopping $30, 000 (R540,000). Despite being a billionaire, several reports suggest the robot was either loaned or gifted to Kim.

Shortly after sharing the video of her backyard interaction with the robot, Kim took to Instagram to share a mini photoshoot she did with the robot in another Tesla product. She is seen posing seductively with the robot in a Cybercab. At one point, they even interlock their hands like lovers. "This is so weird," one Instagram user commented. Another fan joked, "So your soulmate is a robot."

Social media users aren't surprised that Kim is promoting Tesla products. She owns two Tesla Cybertrucks and is said to be friends with the tech mogul, which just nabbed an "efficiency" post in Donald Trump's incoming administration. Speaking of the newly elected president, Kim is also close friends with his daughter, Ivanka Trump. On October 30, she shared a special birthday post dedicated to Ivanka. "No one sweeter than you, @ivankatrump. Happy Birthday," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. Some social media users think Tesla paid Kim big bucks to promote his Tesla products. "Wow! That must have cost a lot to Elon Musk. She made a post on Instagram as well," one X user wrote. An Instagram user commented: "I’m wondering how much Tesla and Elon had to fork out to get Kim to do this." So, I am guessing $2MKim is not the only member of the Kardashian clan rubbing shoulders with the mega-rich. Kris Jenner, the family's matriarch. was recently spotted supporting family friend Lauren Sánchez - who happens to be the fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos. Lauren is currently promoting her new children's book, 'The Fly Who Flew to Space'. Kris joined her at one of events. "It was take your girlfriend to work day and I had the best time going on a mini road trip with @laurenwsanchez!!! Being with her and seeing her on her book tour was so much fun and listening to her story and journey is so inspiring!! I am so proud of you, Lauren!!!" Kris wrote. Nothing to see here, just the rich helping the rich get richer!