Priyanka Chopra: 'I never had small ambitions'

Priyanka Chopra says her younger self wouldn't be surprised if she could see where she is today.

Chopra says she has always been a big dreamer. "I never had small ambitions.”

The 42-year-old opens up about her road to global success in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar. She is the magazine's March 2025 cover star.

Chopra's rise to fame began when she was crowned Miss World 2000. She quickly became the 'It Girl' of Bollywood starring in movies such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Andaaz', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Aitraaz'.

It wasn't long before Hollywood noticed the beautiful and talented young actress from India. She got her big break when she landed the lead role in 'Quantico', an American TV series that aired in September 2015.

South African actress Pearl Thusi also made an appearance in the popular series.

Since then, Chopra has starred in numerous TV shows and movies, including 'Baywatch', 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Love Again', and Amazon Prime's 'Citadel'.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Chopra says she lost count of all the movies she has starred in. She also recalls the moment her agent suggested she move to Los Angeles to pursue a career not in acting but singing.

"I was like, ‘Great. Bye, Bollywood.’ I was suddenly in the studio with the most incredible artists – Will.i.am, Pharrell, the Chainsmokers... I realised very quickly I can’t sing. I mean, I can, but I’m mediocre at it. It’s not my place to shine, let’s just put it that way. I was like, ‘Let me pivot back to my day job.’”