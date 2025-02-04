Priyanka Chopra: 'I never had small ambitions'
From Bollywood to Hollywood! The Miss World 2000 winner opens up about her extraordinary rise to superstardom.
Priyanka Chopra says her younger self wouldn't be surprised if she could see where she is today.
Chopra says she has always been a big dreamer. "I never had small ambitions.”
The 42-year-old opens up about her road to global success in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar. She is the magazine's March 2025 cover star.
Chopra's rise to fame began when she was crowned Miss World 2000. She quickly became the 'It Girl' of Bollywood starring in movies such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Andaaz', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Aitraaz'.
It wasn't long before Hollywood noticed the beautiful and talented young actress from India. She got her big break when she landed the lead role in 'Quantico', an American TV series that aired in September 2015.
South African actress Pearl Thusi also made an appearance in the popular series.
Since then, Chopra has starred in numerous TV shows and movies, including 'Baywatch', 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Love Again', and Amazon Prime's 'Citadel'.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Chopra says she lost count of all the movies she has starred in. She also recalls the moment her agent suggested she move to Los Angeles to pursue a career not in acting but singing.
"I was like, ‘Great. Bye, Bollywood.’ I was suddenly in the studio with the most incredible artists – Will.i.am, Pharrell, the Chainsmokers... I realised very quickly I can’t sing. I mean, I can, but I’m mediocre at it. It’s not my place to shine, let’s just put it that way. I was like, ‘Let me pivot back to my day job.’”
Thankfully, her singing career was short-lived, because it would be acting that would make her a worldwide star.
Chopra has won several accolades for her roles including two People's Choice Awards. She also found love in the US.
The actress is married to American singer Nick Jonas. She started dating the Jonas Brothers star in May 2018, and the pair got engaged just two months later, in July.
They tied the knot in India in December 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in 2022.
Chopra tells Harper's Bazaar that Jonas ticked all her boxes.
"The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I’d been hurt by dishonesty. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family. Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously.
"Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did," she said.
Chopra is busy being a mom, wife and businesswoman, but she continues to be in demand as one of Hollywood's most respected actresses.
“My job is uncertain. It’s not a cheque coming in every month, so it creates an anxiety. I’m a greedy actor. I love my job very much.”
According to several reports, Chopra is going back to her roots. She is reportedly set to star in Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie, 'SSMB 29'.
It is said to be the most expensive Indian film in history. Popular Indian actor and producer Mahesh Babu is also part of the project.
Chopra will also appear in 'Heads of State', an upcoming action comedy starring John Cena and Idris Elba, and 'The Bluff'.
