John Cena reveals why he doesn't want children

Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena says he told his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, early on in their relationship that he didn't want to have children.

The 47-year-old 'Jackpot!' actor says he has known for a long time that he doesn't want a "Little Johnny" and hasn't changed his mind on the matter.

"I know the investment that it takes, and my biggest fear as someone who is driven, many times stubborn and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent," he told Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay'.

The former WWE star says he has "thought long and hard" about being a parent, even when he was 15.

"My opinions only hit that grey area during emotionally difficult times. I'm very happy with where I stand. I have a lot of joy and fulfilment in my life."

John says he has had open conversations with Shay about his feelings.

"Those are like first and second date questions with my now wife, and it was great because we both got to lean into these uncomfortable moments and address this stuff. Now, we've built a foundation whenever one of us is feeling bothered, nothing's off the table," he said.