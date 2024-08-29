John Cena reveals why he doesn't want children
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
John Cena is opening up about telling his wife that he doesn't want to be a father.
Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena says he told his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, early on in their relationship that he didn't want to have children.
The 47-year-old 'Jackpot!' actor says he has known for a long time that he doesn't want a "Little Johnny" and hasn't changed his mind on the matter.
"I know the investment that it takes, and my biggest fear as someone who is driven, many times stubborn and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent," he told Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay'.
The former WWE star says he has "thought long and hard" about being a parent, even when he was 15.
"My opinions only hit that grey area during emotionally difficult times. I'm very happy with where I stand. I have a lot of joy and fulfilment in my life."
John says he has had open conversations with Shay about his feelings.
"Those are like first and second date questions with my now wife, and it was great because we both got to lean into these uncomfortable moments and address this stuff. Now, we've built a foundation whenever one of us is feeling bothered, nothing's off the table," he said.
John says he learned the importance of having these difficult conversations from his previous relationships.
While having such a deep conversation on the first date would scare some people away, John says he was not too fazed.
"I believe that there is someone out there for everyone. My takeaway on this is if you are out there and feel alone, you're not. It may be hard to find someone who has the same values, but they are out there and don't give up searching," he told Shannon.
Social media users praised the actor for not feeling pressured into having children.
"More people need to think LONG AND HARD about what it means to reproduce and bring other human beings into existence to come to the right conclusion and try to prevent making decisions that are not in line with what they actually want to transpire for their own lives," one YouTube user wrote.
Another user commented: "I respect his decision. No person that doesn't want kids should ever have them!"
A third wrote: "There are a lot of people out there that should say no to having kids. Just because you can it doesn’t mean you should."
Watch John Cena's interview on 'Club Shay Shay' below.
