Pearl Thusi: 'I’ll never understand the level of hate I get'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"If lying and dragging my name makes you happy, I’m glad I brought that short lived happiness." Pearl Thusi has a message for her haters.
Pearl Thusi is going into 2025 feeling "blessed" despite the hate she received online last year.
The actress took to X to reflect on the cyberbullying she experienced. "I’ll never understand sometimes the level of hate and disrespect I get here. I just live my life, and how that upset so many people I’ve realised is not my concern to understand," she wrote.
The 'Queen Sono' star adds that she wouldn't wish what she went through on anyone.
"But if lying and dragging my name makes you happy, I’m glad I brought that short lived happiness. I hope you guys never experience what you’ve put me through. Without God I wouldn’t have survived that and still continued rising. I’m truly living proof that only God can destroy what and who he’s built."
I’ll never understand sometimes the level of hate and disrespect I get here. I just live my life, and how that upset so many people I’ve realised is not my concern to understand.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 1, 2025
But if lying and dragging my name makes you happy, I’m glad I brought that short lived happiness.…
The actress, who is also a presenter and host, received a lot of flak on social media in 2024 after announcing that she was adding deejay to her resume.
"I’ve made a dream come true. Whether this makes sense to you or not… worry about yourself and making your dreams come true. I pray this convinces you to never give up on what you want to achieve. I was always so worried about what everyone would say about this decision – for nearly a decade," she said in February last year.
The 36-year-old received much support, with many people praising her for following her dreams. However, some internet users said she was too old to be a deejay while others accused her of just trying to make money.
'Podcast and Chill' host McG also joined in: "How can you start deejaying at 40, bro? From 'Queen Sono' to deejaying. Let's not condone bull**** man."
Pearl brushed off the hate and continued to pursue her new DJ career.
She was also slammed for discussing DJ Zinhle's marriage to Murdah Bongz and ridiculed for joking that she wants a husband after her car's rear mirror fell off while she was driving.
"Hi everyone I am searching for a husband... I am going to send application forms because this independent woman [life] is not working out for me,” she teased.
The year was full of many ups and downs for the star, but she felt abundantly blessed.
"I’d like to thank and focus on the people who’ve prayed, loved and supported me through my success, silence and setbacks. I may not know all your names but please know that I’m so grateful, thankful and hopeful," she wrote on X.
Pearl's fans reminded her that she is loved and should not allow negative feedback online to dampen her shine.
"You are loved, Pearl, and I’m always so happy to see that on Instagram it’s usually all love from your fans. You also need to understand that people are miserable out there and they act out their misery on X."
And more importantly, I’d like to thank and focus on the people who’ve prayed, loved and supported me through my success, silence and setbacks.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 1, 2025
I may not know all your names but please know that I’m so grateful, thankful and hopeful.
May God Continue blessing all of you…
