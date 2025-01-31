David Beckham's new Boss ad leaves fans drooling
David Beckham is turning 50 this year and the retired athlete is sexier than ever.
Don't believe us? Watching just 10 seconds of his new advert will convince you otherwise. The former Manchester United footballer is the star of a sexy new campaign for Hugo Boss.
The father of four shared a teaser of the 'Boss One Bodywear' ad on Instagram this week, which led to some people declaring, "David Beckham is the new James Bond."
The clip starts with Beckham pulling up in a classic Aston Martin sports car. He exits the vehicle wearing a sexy black suit and walks off like a man on a mission.
The mission, which is later revealed in the full version of the ad, is to strip down to his briefs.
However, the teaser alone was enough to leave his 82 million Instagram followers drooling.
"I'm watching on loop 😵💫," one fan commented.
"WOW!! Absolutely stunning and perfect," a second person said.
A third wrote: "Gosh. 🥵"
Beckham's male fans were also impressed. One commented, "Sir, you're aging like a fine wine."
"David you‘d be a great 007 man!" another said.
Some remarked that Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, is one lucky lady.
"Just another day coming home to Vicky B @victoriabeckham."
Victoria shared the ad on Instagram Stories. "My boss," she teased.
The full ad, marketed as a film by Mert & Marcus, dropped several hours later. In the ad, 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins plays while Beckham heads to his curtain-less, high-rise apartment and undresses.
Curious onlookers watch (thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows) as he works out in his briefs, plays pool in his briefs and eats cereal at night in his briefs.
As if a shirtless Beckham showing off his perfect abs wasn't enough, Mert & Marcus decided to add a little shower scene.
And then it happens...
Beckham removes his briefs, much to the shock (and delight) of the onlookers in other apartments. He notices their stares and does what any real-life Adonis would do in this awkward situation – smiles and waves.
The ad is PG-friendly. We promise! But if the IT department catches us watching this ad one too many times, please see the note from one fan below.
"We’re only watching it for the third time because we're still not sure what type of car it is?! 🤷♀️😏"
