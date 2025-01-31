David Beckham's new Boss ad leaves fans drooling

David Beckham is turning 50 this year and the retired athlete is sexier than ever.

Don't believe us? Watching just 10 seconds of his new advert will convince you otherwise. The former Manchester United footballer is the star of a sexy new campaign for Hugo Boss.

The father of four shared a teaser of the 'Boss One Bodywear' ad on Instagram this week, which led to some people declaring, "David Beckham is the new James Bond."

The clip starts with Beckham pulling up in a classic Aston Martin sports car. He exits the vehicle wearing a sexy black suit and walks off like a man on a mission.

The mission, which is later revealed in the full version of the ad, is to strip down to his briefs.