Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed in burglary

Khan, 54, who has appeared in more than 70 movies and television series, is married to top star Kareena Kapoor.

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence," his team said, urging "fans to be patient".

Kapoor told local media that "Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital".

"The rest of the family is doing fine," she added.

Khan is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

His acting credits include the 2001 hit Dil Chahta Hai, and the popular Netflix crime series Sacred Games.

Niraj Uttamani, a top official at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, told The Hindustan Times newspaper the actor had six injuries, including two that are deeper.

The Press Trust of India news agency broadcast images of police carrying out forensic examinations of Khan's residence in Mumbai.