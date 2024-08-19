Pearl Thusi slammed for discussing Zinhle's marriage-murdah-bongz

Pearl Thusi slammed for discussing Zinhle's marriage to Murdah Bongz
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Social media users have criticised Pearl Thusi for saying DJ Zinhle is not fully married to Murdah Bongz because he hasn't done all the marriage ceremonies required in the Zulu culture.
DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship has come under the spotlight again.
This time after Pearl discussed Zinhle's marriage to Murdah Bongz.
Pearl was speaking to Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie, about their friendship.
In the clip that went viral on social media, Pearl started talking about their friendship with Zinhle and asked if Moozlie has ever felt pressure from them.
"I've never thought of this until right now, me and Zinhle have kids kinda like some family situation that involves reproduction. Do you ever feel some sort of pressure, I don't think we have ever like asked you questions 'when are you getting married, when are you having babies, none of us are married," Pearl said.
Moozlie interjected, "but Zinhle is married", to which Pearl replied, "No, Zinhle didn't go to church. Guys yooo yooo yooo. Having your dowry paid and getting married are not the same thing. Yes they are married as in like, obviously that's they intent, that's the plan, right."
Pearl went on to state all the ceremonial things that need to happen in the Zulu culture for one to be fully married.
"There are three things that have to take place after dowry has been paid before you can be married in Zulu culture," she said.
"So maybe I don't know in Murdah's culture what's happening and also like culture can even within the Zulu community can maybe be different from whatever, but where I am from, that's an engagement," she added.
Following her comments, many accused her of being a toxic friend.
See some of the comments below.
This took me back to this video. Cause her child wahlawulwa ngenkomo and the nkomo topic and surnames is touched. Hayi shame ndiyamva mna😩 pic.twitter.com/Y9eDUvlbFm https://t.co/EKl9ZHBFdd— LizaX 🎈🇵🇸🤝🏿🇿🇦🤝🏿🇨🇩 (@LizaNjee) August 17, 2024
This is where I saw that she is envious and devious. She lacks shut ups too so she can’t stop her mouth from telling on herself— ♛ Neilwe_T♛ (@renei_Nay) August 18, 2024
But she is actually right though. I’m starting to feel like sometimes Pearl is just being misunderstood. She is a vocal person who speaks the truth she knows MOST of the time .— Asa Sitole (@AsaSitole) August 18, 2024
Is Pearl not aware that even the Courts recognize customary marriages? So for yena for marriage to be marriage people must go to Court?— SurvivorLanga (@Owomthetho) August 17, 2024
In 2022, on her reality show, DJ Zinhle confirmed that Murdah's family came to pay a dowry for her.
"Bongani and his family came to my mom’s house to negotiate lobola. And we decided that it should be a small thing with just family,” she said on the show.
She also spoke about how excited she was about being Murdah's wife.
“I’m excited to be his wife, I’m excited to try something I never would have thought would happen for me. So now I’m married and I love telling people that,” she explained.
Zinhle and Murdah have a baby girl together, whom they welcomed in 2021.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
