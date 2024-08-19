Pearl Thusi slammed for discussing Zinhle's marriage-murdah-bongz

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship has come under the spotlight again.

This time after Pearl discussed Zinhle's marriage to Murdah Bongz.

Pearl was speaking to Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie, about their friendship.

In the clip that went viral on social media, Pearl started talking about their friendship with Zinhle and asked if Moozlie has ever felt pressure from them.

"I've never thought of this until right now, me and Zinhle have kids kinda like some family situation that involves reproduction. Do you ever feel some sort of pressure, I don't think we have ever like asked you questions 'when are you getting married, when are you having babies, none of us are married," Pearl said.

Moozlie interjected, "but Zinhle is married", to which Pearl replied, "No, Zinhle didn't go to church. Guys yooo yooo yooo. Having your dowry paid and getting married are not the same thing. Yes they are married as in like, obviously that's they intent, that's the plan, right."

Pearl went on to state all the ceremonial things that need to happen in the Zulu culture for one to be fully married.

"There are three things that have to take place after dowry has been paid before you can be married in Zulu culture," she said.

"So maybe I don't know in Murdah's culture what's happening and also like culture can even within the Zulu community can maybe be different from whatever, but where I am from, that's an engagement," she added.

Following her comments, many accused her of being a toxic friend.

