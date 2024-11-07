Miss Universe: Mia Le Roux and Chidimma Adetshina reunite

They both entered Miss South Africa 2024, but only one went on to win, and the other left the pageant in a cloud of controversy.

However, Miss SA Mia Le Roux and Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina are competing against each other again, this time at Miss Universe in Mexico.

The pair were spotted posing for pictures together during the preliminary stages of the pageant. Mia shared one of the pictures on Instagram.

"Day 8 Photo Dump. A beautiful day spent with the most incredible women!" she wrote. The snap did not go unnoticed by pageant fans.

"Love the reunion with Chidimma!" an Instagram user commented. The image was reshared on a Miss SA fan page, where it received lots of comments.

"Finally OMG I was wondering when the girlies were gonna hang out. Love you @chichi_vanessa, love you @mialerouxx," one person said.

A second wrote: "Miss Nigeria is beautiful and graceful but I can’t imagine the hurt she’s still carrying. Hope she’s really enjoying her decision to represent her parent country. This must be so bittersweet."