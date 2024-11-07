Miss Universe: Mia Le Roux and Chidimma Adetshina reunite

Miss Universe 2024: Mia Le Roux and Chidimma Adetshina reunite
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Mia Le Roux and Chidimma Adetshina are both participating in the Miss Universe pageant, representing South Africa and Nigeria respectively.
Mia Le Roux and Chidimma Adetshina are both participating in the Miss Universe pageant, representing South Africa and Nigeria respectively.
They both entered Miss South Africa 2024, but only one went on to win, and the other left the pageant in a cloud of controversy.
However, Miss SA Mia Le Roux and Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina are competing against each other again, this time at Miss Universe in Mexico.
The pair were spotted posing for pictures together during the preliminary stages of the pageant. Mia shared one of the pictures on Instagram.
"Day 8 Photo Dump. A beautiful day spent with the most incredible women!" she wrote. The snap did not go unnoticed by pageant fans.
"Love the reunion with Chidimma!" an Instagram user commented. The image was reshared on a Miss SA fan page, where it received lots of comments.
"Finally OMG I was wondering when the girlies were gonna hang out. Love you @chichi_vanessa, love you @mialerouxx," one person said.
A second wrote: "Miss Nigeria is beautiful and graceful but I can’t imagine the hurt she’s still carrying. Hope she’s really enjoying her decision to represent her parent country. This must be so bittersweet."
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Mia and Chidimma had very different paths to Miss Universe. Chidimma made headlines when her South African citizenship was questioned.
It was later revealed that her mother, who has Mozambican roots, allegedly committed "identity fraud" to obtain an SA identity document.
Chidimma, who was born in South Africa, withdrew from the Miss SA competition. She was invited to enter Miss Nigeria, which she won.
Mia made history when she was crowned Miss SA in August. She is the first hearing-impaired woman to win the pageant.
"Last night we created a new generation of believers. Every little girl out there who has felt different because they are not what society expects them to be will realise they are so wildly capable, just like I am," she said after her win.
Mia is also the first deaf person to participate in Miss Universe. She arrived in Mexico in late October to participate in pre-finale activities and rehearsals.
Mia is vying for the international title alongside 126 other women.
"It has been a jam-packed schedule but I have enjoyed seeing some of Mexico and how beautiful it is, experiencing some of its culture and meeting contestants from around the world," she said in a statement.
"I am working hard but also taking the time to savour every moment and memory. I want to thank South Africans for their messages of support – it has meant the world to me and I will be carrying all of you with me when I walk on the Miss Universe stage," Mia added.
The new Miss Universe will be crowned on Saturday, November 16. South Africans will be able to watch the ceremony live on S3 from 04h00 on Sunday.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/ Mia Le Roux
Show's Stories
-
Sick of spam calls? This new proposal might be the solution
Minister Parks Tau has proposed an opt-out registry to help consumers bl...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Goodbye 10111? SA plans shift to single emergency number
SA’s emergency numbers could merge into one 112 hotline, aiming to impro...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago