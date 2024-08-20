Baby makes 3! Tamaryn Green announces pregnancy

Tamaryn Green and her husband, Ze Nxumalo, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting baby news on social media.

"Couldn’t have asked for a better gift on my 30th birthday. What a blessing we’ve been given," Tamaryn captioned their pregnancy announcement video.

Tamaryn, who is a qualified medical doctor, won Miss South Africa 2018. Her fellow Miss SA winners flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.

"I didn’t want to ask. You were glowing even more than usual @official_misssa CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Margaret Gardiner, the first South African to win the Miss Universe pageant, wrote.

Margaret and Tamaryn were special guests at the Miss SA 2024 pageant earlier this month.

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert told Tamaryn she "can't wait to meet this blessed little one". Rolene Strauss, Miss SA 2014, and Basestsana Kumalo, Miss SA 1994, also showed Tamaryn and Ze some love.

"Awwwwwww congratulations @tamaryngreen and @zenxumalo…such beautiful news," she commented.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi wrote: "So, so precious!!! Congratulations."