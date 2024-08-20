Baby makes 3! Tamaryn Green announces pregnancy
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The former Miss South Africa says she couldn’t have asked for a better gift on her 30th birthday.
Tamaryn Green and her husband, Ze Nxumalo, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting baby news on social media.
"Couldn’t have asked for a better gift on my 30th birthday. What a blessing we’ve been given," Tamaryn captioned their pregnancy announcement video.
Tamaryn, who is a qualified medical doctor, won Miss South Africa 2018. Her fellow Miss SA winners flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.
"I didn’t want to ask. You were glowing even more than usual @official_misssa CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Margaret Gardiner, the first South African to win the Miss Universe pageant, wrote.
Margaret and Tamaryn were special guests at the Miss SA 2024 pageant earlier this month.
Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert told Tamaryn she "can't wait to meet this blessed little one". Rolene Strauss, Miss SA 2014, and Basestsana Kumalo, Miss SA 1994, also showed Tamaryn and Ze some love.
"Awwwwwww congratulations @tamaryngreen and @zenxumalo…such beautiful news," she commented.
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi wrote: "So, so precious!!! Congratulations."
Tamaryn Green husband
Tamaryn also shared a lengthy post about how "grateful" and "blessed" she felt on her 30th birthday.
"Thank you, Lord, for every moment, every lesson, and every blessing along the way. Thank you to everyone for all the heartfelt birthday and congratulatory wishes. We are beyond excited for the new journey ahead.🥹 Your kind words and thoughtful messages made my day even more special," she wrote on Instagram.
Tamaryn's husband also took to the photo and video-sharing platform to share a sweet message.
"Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life! Your kindness, beauty, and love inspire me every day. I’m so blessed to have you by my side. I love you more than words can express. May God bless you and keep you always," he wrote.
She replied: "I love you my husband and daddy to be."
Tamaryn and Ze celebrated their second wedding anniversary in April. The couple celebrated their wedding with multiple ceremonies.
"For those who were wondering, here is a surface-level explanation of the celebrations that Ze & I had. I noticed a few confused comments. As Ze & I come from different cultures, we decided to embrace all traditions and rituals required by both cultures to be married," she said in October 2022.
Two years later, they have yet another reason to celebrate!
Congratulations, Tamaryn and Ze.
Main image credit: Instagram/@tamaryngreen, @zenxumalo
