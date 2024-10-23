Home Affairs minister confirms cancellation of Adetshina’s mother’s documents

Home Affairs minister confirms cancellation of Adeshina’s mother’s documents
Updated | By Bulletin
Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has confirmed the cancellation of documents belonging to Chidimma Adetshina's mother.
Schreiber told the SABC that Adetshina, now Miss Universe Nigeria, is not guilty of immigration violations, as she was an infant.
Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA pageant amid scrutiny over her citizenship.
READ: Fraudulent refugee applications increasing, says Home Affairs
The minister says the matter is with the Hawks.
"She does not hold a South African passport. Now, as far as Home Affairs raised these concerns, that's the action we have taken, the ID is gone.
"And setting on our system, the necessary locks have been put in place. We are absolutely committed to enforcing the rule of law."
