Miss South Africa: "The voices of the ones I love is my favourite sound"
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The East Coast Breakfast team chat with the humble Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux.
The East Coast Breakfast team chat with the humble Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux.
The East Coast Breakfast team were happy to chat with our new Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux; a woman who is slowly becoming the most grateful person we know.
She exudes such beauty in her words, and we feel her ever-present and overwhelming sense of gratitude is a promising indicator of what she will accomplish during her reign as Miss South Africa.
Mia has inspired many people, including those from the deaf community and those with special needs. She feels like her crowning as Miss South Africa has given many people hope and has motivated them to achieve their goals.
Listen to her interview with the team below:
Read more: Meet your brand new Miss South Africa 2024
She has been able to hear since age two with a hearing aid, and when asked about her favourite sound, she admitted that was a difficult question, but her favourite sounds were the voices of her loved ones and the sound of waves.
Of course, that was all the more reason to extend an invitation to her. What better place for her to experience the therapeutic sounds of waves than in KZN?
Watch how well she handled her post-interview after being crowned Miss South Africa - video courtesy of Instagram:
Mia Le Roux is the Miss South Africa we all dreamed of; with her abundant experience living and speaking up for a minority community, we think she will make everyone proud.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...Danny Guselli 7 minutes ago
-
Durbanites struggle to answer: What does 'DJ' stand for?
This was like watching a game show where you know the answer and end up ...Danny Guselli 7 minutes ago