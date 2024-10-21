Kerishnie Naiker reflects on recovery after freak accident

Kerishnie Naiker is grateful to be back on her feet after an injury earlier this year left her wheelchair-bound.

The Miss South Africa 1997 winner reflected on her hospitalisation on Instagram recently.

"I was accidentally injured on 1st May by a tourist taking photos, and these pics were taken during May and June this year. Last photo was taken minutes before I was injured," she wrote.

Kerishnie also thanked the women who have helped her on her road to recovery over the past few months.

"I could not have asked for a better sisterhood. These strong, sincere, selfless and caring women juggled their already saturated schedules to support me unconditionally for a solid two months," she added.

The beauty queen revealed in July that she was seriously injured on the stairs from the lighthouse at Cape Point. A woman walked backwards into her while trying to get the perfect shot, causing her to trip down two steps.

"She tried to get the lighthouse in focus and took one step too far. Even though I am thankful that I did not injure my head and remained compos mentis to get Netcare911 to favourably intervene, I did incur a serious injury," she wrote on Instagram.