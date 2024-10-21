Kerishnie Naiker reflects on recovery after freak accident
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The former Miss SA was injured by a tourist taking photos in Cape Town...
The former Miss SA was injured by a tourist taking photos in Cape Town...
Kerishnie Naiker is grateful to be back on her feet after an injury earlier this year left her wheelchair-bound.
The Miss South Africa 1997 winner reflected on her hospitalisation on Instagram recently.
"I was accidentally injured on 1st May by a tourist taking photos, and these pics were taken during May and June this year. Last photo was taken minutes before I was injured," she wrote.
Kerishnie also thanked the women who have helped her on her road to recovery over the past few months.
"I could not have asked for a better sisterhood. These strong, sincere, selfless and caring women juggled their already saturated schedules to support me unconditionally for a solid two months," she added.
The beauty queen revealed in July that she was seriously injured on the stairs from the lighthouse at Cape Point. A woman walked backwards into her while trying to get the perfect shot, causing her to trip down two steps.
"She tried to get the lighthouse in focus and took one step too far. Even though I am thankful that I did not injure my head and remained compos mentis to get Netcare911 to favourably intervene, I did incur a serious injury," she wrote on Instagram.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Kerishnie, who had to be admitted to a rehabilitation hospital, added that she felt it was imperative to use her platform to remind people not to take photos at the peril of others or themselves.
"Too many are dying while taking selfies and recording reels, and others are getting injured and killed by their negligence."
The last few months have been challenging for her, but Kerishnie says she has a lot to be grateful for, especially for the gift of another day.
"With fervent prayer, faith and God, seemingly insurmountable obstacles can be conquered. There are many out there who are fighting much more intense battles than you. Pity parties are over-rated," she said earlier this month.
The pharmacist and health activist concluded her post: "So thankful to be on my feet again… and of course I cannot wait to dance. Thank you for the unending support and all your prayers."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/kerishnie_naiker
Show's Stories
-
R50 supper challenge: The quest for an affordable meal in SA
Can you make a delicious supper with just R50? YouTuber Sumeran Govender...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Bromance drama? Siya Kolisi shows off cute jealousy over Ox Nché and Eben Etzebeth
Siya Kolisi playfully scolded his “bestie” Eben Etzebeth after a light-h...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago