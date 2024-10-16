Influencer falls to his death while climbing bridge in Spain

A man has lost his life after falling from the Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina, Spain.

At 630 feet tall (192m), it is the highest cable-stayed bridge in Spain. According to Spanish officials, climbing the bridge "is completely prohibited".

"We learned they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this disastrous and sad outcome," Councillor Macarena Muñoz said in a statement.

The British influencer, who the Daily Mail identified as Lewis Stevenson, was accompanied by a 24-year-old friend who witnessed the fall.

Lewis has shared several pictures on social media of himself sitting on skyscrapers in places like New York City and Mexico.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, his grandfather, Clifford Stevenson, says they tried to talk him out of it.

"We were always trying to talk him out of doing things, but that was the way he was. He loved doing it, always went out there believing he'd be alright. He did what he did for his own pleasure. He did not get any money for it, he was an adventurer," he said.

Lewis' devastated girlfriend, Savannah Parker, says life will never be the same following his death on Sunday.



"It's 5am and I haven't eaten or slept. Someone tell me this is a nightmare. I feel violently sick at the fact you’re not coming back. Please come back. Answer the phone," she wrote on Facebook.

She also thanked people for sending her messages of support. "Anyone in a relationship PLEASE hug your person extra tight for me."

Lewis' friends and followers also paid tribute to him on social media. Some say the adrenaline junkie, who was also a photographer, was not after social media likes and was simply doing what he loved.

"RIP mate. Saw a great deal of the world through your feed, and enjoyed your spirit of adventure and drive to get your work up and out there. Great eye for photos," one person wrote on Instagram.

Another added: "Your photos are amazing, man. They will live on as your legacy. Rest easy."