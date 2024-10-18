Trevor Noah celebrates his book hitting #1 on New York Times Best Seller list

Congratulations to Trevor Noah who has just reached another milestone.

The South African-born star has made it onto The New York Times Best Seller list.

Taking to X, the comedian thanked all those who bought his book.

"Wow! A huge thank you to everyone that picked the book up for themselves or as a gift for someone else! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 To have ‘Into The Uncut Grass’ debut at #1 on the @nytimes Best Seller’s list is absolutely mind blowing," he captioned his post.

READ: Trevor Noah shares worst advice he received as a child

The book was released on October 8.

"It’s a book for young readers or anyone still young at heart!" wrote Trevor on X on October 4 while promoting the book.

According to the book's website, it was written for "the child in all of us".

The website describes it as a "timeless illustrated story about connection and compromise brought to life with imagination".

In the book, Trevor shares the story of 'a young child’s journey into the world beyond the shadow of home, a magical landscape where he discovers the secrets of sharing, connection, and finding peace with the people we love'.

READ: Trevor Noah wins Emmy for ‘The Daily Show’



This is not the first book from Trevor to make it to #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

His other book, 'Born a Crime', also claimed the coveted top spot.

See more details about Trevor's new book below: