Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish surprise LA fire victim

Meghan Markle is helping put a smile back on the face of a teenager who lost her home and all her belongings in the recent Los Angeles fires.

The 43-year-old royal, who recently made a comeback on Instagram, shared a video of herself receiving a very special care package.

The duchess revealed that she met a 15-year-old girl "about two or three weeks" ago while visiting fire victims in Altadena. She was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry.

"We went to a community where all the homes were left in ashes," she explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted to a mother and her teen daughter about how the fire had affected them.

"Her mother shared something with me and said that when they came back to see their house for the first time, which is as we were meeting them, all she had been looking for in her home was the t-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to that she left in the washing machine or dryer."

Touched by the girl's story, the former 'Suits' actress decided to spring into action.

"I said I don't know Billie Eilish, but I'm going to figure out how to get you this shirt."

The duchess recorded a voice note explaining the girl's plight and asked people in her inner circle to help her get it to the 'Birds of a Feather' singer.

Eilish, who was one of the performers at the recent LA FireAid benefit concert, did not hesitate to make the girl's dream come true. She sent Meghan several pieces of signed merchandise.

"Huge thank you, Billie Eilish. This is going to mean so much to her, and honestly to Adam Levine and Behati (Prinsloo), you guys helped get this over the line."