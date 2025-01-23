Paris Hilton's son wants to be a fireman after LA fires
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The Hilton heiress lost her Malibu mansion in the recent LA fires.
Paris Hilton has revealed that her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, wants to be a firefighter when he grows up after the family lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.
The 43-year-old's Malibu mansion burned to the ground. Phoenix is now in awe of fire service personnel.
“He said he wants to be a fireman," she told TMZ while out shopping for a fire chief costume with the two-year-old.
Hilton added that she is heartbroken by the devastation caused by the fires.
"The families, the children, the animals, it’s just been heartbreaking to see what’s happened to California."
'The Simple Life' star watched her Malibu home burn down on live TV.
She revealed in an Instagram post that Phoenix took his first steps in the home, where she had hoped to share more memories with her daughter London, 14 months.
"To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us – you are true heroes. I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Hilton shared a video of the damage to her Malibu home on Instagram. A few small flames were still visible when she visited the former mansion.
"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock – I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces," Hilton said.
She added, "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs – it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."
Hilton and her family, including her husband Carter Reum, returned to their Beverly Hills mansion a few days ago. She shared a video of her walking into the home while carrying Phoenix.
The video showed that the home still had its Christmas decorations up.
"Even in tough times, I wanted to keep the Christmas trees up for my #CutesieCrew as a little sparkle of hope 🥺✨💖 The wildfires have been so devastating, but staying strong together is what matters most 🙏 Sending so much love to everyone affected – you’re in my heart," she captioned the clip.
Other celebrities who lost their homes in the wildfires include Mel Gibson, Mandy Moore, Ricki Lake, Anthony Hopkins, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.
