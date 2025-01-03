Billie Eilish song rules Spotify's most-streamed list
Updated | By Music Reporter
'Birds of a Feather' was the most-streamed song of 2024 on Spotify.
Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' is Spotify's most-streamed song of 2024.
The track, which was released in July 2024, jumped two places in the last few weeks of December to claim the top spot. When Spotify released its Wrapped lists in early December, it was in third place.
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' and Benson Boone’s 'Beautiful Things' were in the top two. A last-minute push from fans, saw Billie's song soaring to 1.781 billion streams.
Taylor Swift was Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year with more than 26 billion global streams. The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and Drake were also among the top streamed artists.
Billie completed the top five. Taylor was the top-streamed artist on Spotify for the second year in a row.
'Birds of a Feather' featured on Billie's third studio album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'. The album produced hits such as 'Lunch', which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in America.
Billie closed the year as the #5 musician on Billboard's 'Artist 100' behind Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Stray Kids.
Apple Music named Billie the top artist of 2024. She celebrated the achievement on Instagram.
"@applemusic thank you once again for making me Artist of the Year. Love you guys endlessly. Here is a clip from the little acoustic set I did," the 23-year-old singer said.
Watch the music video for Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' below.
Main image credit: YouTube/Billie Eilish
