Billie Eilish song rules Spotify's most-streamed list

Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' is Spotify's most-streamed song of 2024.

The track, which was released in July 2024, jumped two places in the last few weeks of December to claim the top spot. When Spotify released its Wrapped lists in early December, it was in third place.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' and Benson Boone’s 'Beautiful Things' were in the top two. A last-minute push from fans, saw Billie's song soaring to 1.781 billion streams.

Taylor Swift was Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year with more than 26 billion global streams. The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and Drake were also among the top streamed artists.

Billie completed the top five. Taylor was the top-streamed artist on Spotify for the second year in a row.