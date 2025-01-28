Lizzo celebrates weight loss milestone: 'I did it'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Singer Lizzo has shared a big update about her weight loss journey. The 'About Damn Time' singer revealed that she has reached a significant weight loss milestone.
"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!" she wrote on Instagram.
Lizzo refers to it as a "weight release", as she has opted to lose weight holistically.
She also included an encouraging message for those on their own weight loss journey.
"Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!" the 36-year-old said.
She included a screenshot from an app she uses to track her progress. It showed that since starting her fitness transformation in January 2023, she had dropped her BMI (body mass index ) by 10.5% and decreased her body fat by 16%.
Lizzo's fans praised her for working hard to reach her goal. "Proud of you Lizzo! Hope you’re proud of you too!" one fan wrote.
Another fan commented: "Amazing Lizzo!!! It’s so hard to keep being consistent and still keep to an adjusted diet and push through your day to day life without breaking. I’m so proud of you mama! Your mental focus is on lock!!!"
Some social media users, however, continued to accuse Lizzo of using weight loss drugs/aids to drop the extra kilograms.
One of Lizzo's followers asked her to share the name of the app she used to track her progress. One man took it upon himself to answer the question.
"The app It's called Ozempic," he wrote.
Lizzo has previously addressed the allegations.
"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she wrote on Instagram in September last year.
Lizzo is unlikely to be fazed by her naysayers as she advocates self-love and body positivity.
"I am actually on an intentional weight loss journey right now. Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me 'big backed'. But I will be happy," she said in a clip shared on TikTok.
What's next for the singer now that she has reached her fitness milestone?
"Now, I guess it's time to set some new goals," she said.
Main image credit: Instagram/@lizzobeeating
