Lizzo celebrates weight loss milestone: 'I did it'

Singer Lizzo has shared a big update about her weight loss journey. The 'About Damn Time' singer revealed that she has reached a significant weight loss milestone.

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!" she wrote on Instagram.

Lizzo refers to it as a "weight release", as she has opted to lose weight holistically.

She also included an encouraging message for those on their own weight loss journey.

"Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!" the 36-year-old said.

She included a screenshot from an app she uses to track her progress. It showed that since starting her fitness transformation in January 2023, she had dropped her BMI (body mass index ) by 10.5% and decreased her body fat by 16%.

Lizzo's fans praised her for working hard to reach her goal. "Proud of you Lizzo! Hope you’re proud of you too!" one fan wrote.

Another fan commented: "Amazing Lizzo!!! It’s so hard to keep being consistent and still keep to an adjusted diet and push through your day to day life without breaking. I’m so proud of you mama! Your mental focus is on lock!!!"