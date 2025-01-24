Shashi Naidoo shares 3 things that helped her lose weight
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
The South African model recently lost nearly 10kg – she credits three things with helping her shed the weight.
Shashi Naidoo is revealing her weight loss secrets. The 44-year-old dropped five kilograms in the final two months of 2024, going from 67 to 62 kilograms, and continued her progress with additional weight loss in January.
"In the last three months, I have lost nine kilograms. I know, I can't even believe it, because let me tell you, when you get into your 40s, it is not an easy accomplishment," she said in a video shared on her Instagram page.
Naidoo said earlier this month that she hopes to lose eight more kilograms this year, putting her at the same weight she was 14 years ago when she shot her 'Sports Illustrated' cover.
So, how did she shed those kilos so quickly?
Naidoo, who splits her time between South Africa and Dubai, says her weight loss success can be attributed to three simple yet effective habits: drinking plenty of water, consuming 100g of protein daily, and walking 10,000 steps a day.
In a detailed caption, she explains how and why these practices work. Here are the model’s top three tips for losing weight:
1. Drink lots of water
Hydration: Staying hydrated helps maintain bodily functions and efficiently metabolises stored fat or carbohydrates.
Appetite control: Drinking water before meals aids in feeling fuller, leading to reduced calorie intake.
Calorie-free: Unlike sugary drinks, water doesn’t add any calories, helping manage your total caloric intake.
Boosts metabolism: Studies indicate that water consumption can temporarily boost metabolism, helping to burn calories.
2. Aim for 100g of protein a day
Preserves muscle mass: Adequate protein helps maintain lean muscle, which is important for a higher metabolic rate.
Satiety: Protein-rich foods can lead to greater feelings of fullness, helping reduce overall calorie consumption.
Thermic effect: Digesting protein burns more calories compared to fats and carbohydrates.
Supports recovery: Protein supports muscle repair and recovery, which is especially important if you’re adding exercise to your routine.
3. Get 10,000 steps a day
Physical activity: Walking engages large muscle groups and increases your heart rate, contributing to calorie burn.
Consistency: Accumulating steps throughout the day encourages a consistent active lifestyle, which is key to sustainable weight loss.
Cardiovascular health: Regular walking improves cardiovascular fitness, supporting overall health and weight management.
ALSO READ: Mandy Meyer: Consistency key in fat loss
Naidoo likes to go to the gym or for a walk in the morning, so she doesn't come up with excuses later in the day.
"I always say that gym is best done in the morning, especially for me, because my brain won't have enough time to think of excuses not to go," she said.
Naidoo says some days can get busy, providing the perfect excuse to skip a workout session or go for a walk.
The former 'Generations' actress also shared a "very basic workout" routine with her followers.
"It should take about 20 minutes and it is the perfect way to get you started. Do all six exercises. And then repeat three times," she captioned a clip of herself doing the workout.
It looks like Naidoo is on a mission to help her followers hit their weight loss goals in 2025.
We love a girl's girl!
Check out her workout video below.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
