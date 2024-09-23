Lizzo reacts to negative remarks about her weight loss

Lizzo has clapped back at claims that she used weight loss and illegal drugs to slim down.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer lost a lot of weight in 2024, leading some to praise her efforts and others to question how she shed the kilos.

Lizzo's weight loss became a hot topic on social media after she shared a video of herself wearing a bodysuit from her size-inclusive clothing brand, Yitty.

The video shows the 36-year-old pulling down her pants to show off the cotton bodysuit. While most of her followers gushed over her outfit, some Instagram users left nasty comments.

"Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke," one internet user wrote.

Ozempic is a prescription medication used to treat people with type 2 diabetes. However, in recent years, many people have been using the antidiabetic injection off-label to lose weight.

According to the Hunter Medical Research Institute, the medication contains an active ingredient called semaglutide, which works by inducing satiety.

"This feeling of being satisfied or “full”, suppresses appetite. This is why it works for weight loss," the institute said.

Learn more FAQs on semaglutide on the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) website.



Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, told her 11.7-million Instagram followers that her weight loss is due to exercising and healthy eating.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit," she wrote.

The singer's regular followers would already know this as she has shared several videos of herself working out at the gym over the past few months.