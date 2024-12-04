The scale is lying to you about progress

Weight-loss progress is about so much more than the number on the scale. In the final episode of 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, Mandy explores why many people lose motivation when they don’t see immediate results on the scale and how to stay focused on long-term success.

Mandy shares alternative ways to measure progress that go beyond the scale, offering practical tips to help you stay motivated and confident in your journey.

Whether you’re just starting out on your weight-loss journey or looking for renewed focus, this episode will empower you to redefine what success looks like and keep moving forward.

Listen at the top of this page, or directly below.