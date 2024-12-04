The scale is lying to you about progress
Updated | By Mandy Meyer & East Coast Radio
Feeling stuck when the scale won’t budge? Mandy Meyer breaks down smarter ways to measure weight-loss progress in the latest episode of 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer.
Weight-loss progress is about so much more than the number on the scale. In the final episode of 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, Mandy explores why many people lose motivation when they don’t see immediate results on the scale and how to stay focused on long-term success.
Mandy shares alternative ways to measure progress that go beyond the scale, offering practical tips to help you stay motivated and confident in your journey.
Whether you’re just starting out on your weight-loss journey or looking for renewed focus, this episode will empower you to redefine what success looks like and keep moving forward.
Meanwhile, with the festive season around the corner and all those tempting holiday treats and gatherings coming up, Episode 5 shared practical tips to enjoy the season without losing sight of your weight-loss goals.
Who is Mandy Meyer?
Mandy Meyer is a dedicated health and wellness coach whose personal journey speaks volumes about transformation and resilience. Having shed 40 kilograms and maintained that weight loss for several years, Mandy transitioned from a self-proclaimed couch potato to an ultramarathon runner. This remarkable journey has inspired her to help others build sustainable healthy habits, achieve weight loss goals, and improve overall wellbeing.
Now a passionate advocate for healthy and mindful living, Mandy specialises in guiding clients through realistic and lasting lifestyle changes. Her personal experience with overcoming obstacles and developing a love for healthy living serves as motivation for those who feel stuck or overwhelmed by the process of getting healthy. With an empathetic and practical approach, Mandy empowers individuals to not only lose weight but also gain confidence and vitality in their lives.
