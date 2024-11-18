Team Edward vs Team Jacob? Taylor Lautner weighs in

Actor Taylor Lautner has 'Twilight' fans dredging up a movie debate that we thought was dead and buried more than a decade ago.

The 32-year-old played Jacob Black in 'Twilight' (2008), 'New Moon' (2009), 'Eclipse' (2010), 'Breaking Dawn: Part I' (2011) and 'Breaking Dawn: Part II' (2012).

The 'Twilight' saga, which is based on Stephenie Meyer's vampire-werewolf series of the same name, also starred Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.

The trio was involved in an awkward but entertaining love triangle that divided fans into Team Edward and Team Jacob.

Taylor recently reignited the debate once more when he participated in a popular social media trend. In the trend, participants use an anonymous voiceover or caption to say something flattering about themselves. It is then revealed that they are behind the self-flattery.

Taylor makes a bold statement in his video. "Honestly, screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob," a caption reads over a clip of Bella and Edward's wedding, which is playing on a TV in a living room.

Taylor then "accidentally" flips the phone around to reveal that he was the person behind the statement. His Instagram followers declared him the official winner of the viral social media trend.

"I think, in hindsight, we all agree Bella should have chosen Jacob," one fan wrote. "I would have chosen you," another fan chimed in.

A third person wrote: "Jacob is definitely much better than Edward, much better."

Watch the hilarious video below: