Kim Kardashian's children wrote a list of who she should date next
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"They have lists and they try to sneakily set me up" - Kim Kardashian's kids are ready for her to start dating again...
Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian says her children have created a list of potential future boyfriends for her.
The SKIMS founder shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye 'Ye' West.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kim revealed that she was single but not ready to mingle.
"No," she replied when Jimmy asked her if she was seeing anyone.
“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now, and I’m not. But like, they’re so particular. Like, they come home, they make lists,” she told Fallon.
Kim says her four children even have their ideas of who she should date.
"Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player. And I am like, 'If you only knew.' It’s no, no, no. Uhm, and then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”
Kim Kardashian Boyfriends
Saint might not know this, but his famous mom has already dated and married a basketball player. The 43-year-old was involved with former New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries.
They met in December 2010 and tied the knot in August 2011. However, their romance was short-lived. They parted ways just 72 days after their lavish wedding.
Before Kris, Kim was married to music producer Damon Thomas. She was just 19 when they walked down the aisle.
The billionaire wed her third husband, Ye, in 2014.
Some of Kim's previous boyfriends include Ray J, Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush, Nick Lachey, Miles Austin, Pete Davidson, and American football star Odell Beckham Jr.
