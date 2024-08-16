Kim Kardashian's children wrote a list of who she should date next

Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian says her children have created a list of potential future boyfriends for her.

The SKIMS founder shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye 'Ye' West.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kim revealed that she was single but not ready to mingle.

"No," she replied when Jimmy asked her if she was seeing anyone.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now, and I’m not. But like, they’re so particular. Like, they come home, they make lists,” she told Fallon.

Kim says her four children even have their ideas of who she should date.



"Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player. And I am like, 'If you only knew.' It’s no, no, no. Uhm, and then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”