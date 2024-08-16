 Kim Kardashian's children wrote a list of who she should date next
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Kim Kardashian's children wrote a list of who she should date next

Updated | By Entertainment Reporter

"They have lists and they try to sneakily set me up" - Kim Kardashian's kids are ready for her to start dating again...

Kim Kardashian wearing a sari and nose ring
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram (@kimkardashian)

Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian says her children have created a list of potential future boyfriends for her. 

The SKIMS founder shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye 'Ye' West.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kim revealed that she was single but not ready to mingle. 

"No," she replied when Jimmy asked her if she was seeing anyone. 

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now, and I’m not. But like, they’re so particular. Like, they come home, they make lists,” she told Fallon

Kim says her four children even have their ideas of who she should date. 

"Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player. And I am like, 'If you only knew.' It’s no, no, no. Uhm, and then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

`ALSO READ: Kanye West's daughter North, 10, working on debut album

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian hasn't given up on her dream of becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian Boyfriends 

Saint might not know this, but his famous mom has already dated and married a basketball player. The 43-year-old was involved with former New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries. 

They met in December 2010 and tied the knot in August 2011. However, their romance was short-lived. They parted ways just 72 days after their lavish wedding. 

Before Kris, Kim was married to music producer Damon Thomas. She was just 19 when they walked down the aisle. 

The billionaire wed her third husband, Ye, in 2014. 

Some of Kim's previous boyfriends include Ray J, Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush, Nick Lachey, Miles Austin, Pete Davidson, and American football star Odell Beckham Jr.

ALSO READ: Get yourself a husband like Mark Zuckerberg who makes sculptures of his wife

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.