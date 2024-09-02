'Soccer Mom' Kim Kardashian makes her son's dreams come true in Madrid

Having a famous mom has its perks, especially when one of your favourite football teams is Real Madrid...

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West had the time of his life at Real Madrid's recent match against Real Valladolid CF. Saint is a big football fan, and Kim decided to treat him and his friends to the experience of a lifetime with one of the best teams in Europe. Not only did the eight-year-old walk out onto the pitch with Vinicius Junior, but he also dribbled a ball with the Brazilian soccer star.

Saint West, le fils de Kanye West et Kim Kardashian aux côtés de Vinicius Jr. avant le match du Real Madrid, dimanche au Stade Bernabeu ⚽️



Kim and Saint also snapped pictures with Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois. The Skims mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share several pictures from their trip to Spain. "MADRID SOCCER MOM TOUR 2024," Kim wrote.

It's not the first time Kim and Saint have hung out with famous football players. They attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut in July 2023. Kim and Saint posed with the club's co-owner, David Beckham, and his wife Victoria Beckham. One month earlier, the mother-and-son duo flew to Paris to watch Paris Saint Germain and took pictures with one of his favourite football players, Kylian Mbappé. Mbappé has since signed with Real Madrid, which could explain Saint's desire to visit Spain. Saint has also met Neymar.

"He is obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my baby. So, I travel the world. We do soccer trips," Kim said last year. ALSO READ: A-list stars including Kim Kardashian support Lionel Messi at his Inter Miami debut

Neymar throws his jersey to Saint West after the PSG v. Al Nassr game