 'Soccer Mom' Kim Kardashian makes her son's dreams come true in Madrid
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Having a famous mom has its perks, especially when one of your favourite football teams is Real Madrid...

Kim Kardashian poses in front of a TV playing a football match .png
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West had the time of his life at Real Madrid's recent match against Real Valladolid CF.

Saint is a big football fan, and Kim decided to treat him and his friends to the experience of a lifetime with one of the best teams in Europe. 

Not only did the eight-year-old walk out onto the pitch with Vinicius Junior, but he also dribbled a ball with the Brazilian soccer star. 

Kim and Saint also snapped pictures with Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois.

The Skims mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share several pictures from their trip to Spain. 

"MADRID SOCCER MOM TOUR 2024," Kim wrote.  

Kim Kardashian Lionel Messi Victoria Beckham David Beckham Kylian Mbappé

It's not the first time Kim and Saint have hung out with famous football players. They attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut in July 2023. 

Kim and Saint posed with the club's co-owner, David Beckham, and his wife Victoria Beckham. 

One month earlier, the mother-and-son duo flew to Paris to watch Paris Saint Germain and took pictures with one of his favourite football players, Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé has since signed with Real Madrid, which could explain Saint's desire to visit Spain. Saint has also met Neymar.

"He is obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my baby. So, I travel the world. We do soccer trips," Kim said last year. 

Main image credit: Instagram/

