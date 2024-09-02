'Soccer Mom' Kim Kardashian makes her son's dreams come true in Madrid
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Having a famous mom has its perks, especially when one of your favourite football teams is Real Madrid...
Having a famous mom has its perks, especially when one of your favourite football teams is Real Madrid...
Kim Kardashian's son Saint West had the time of his life at Real Madrid's recent match against Real Valladolid CF.
Saint is a big football fan, and Kim decided to treat him and his friends to the experience of a lifetime with one of the best teams in Europe.
Not only did the eight-year-old walk out onto the pitch with Vinicius Junior, but he also dribbled a ball with the Brazilian soccer star.
Saint West, le fils de Kanye West et Kim Kardashian aux côtés de Vinicius Jr. avant le match du Real Madrid, dimanche au Stade Bernabeu ⚽️— Gentsu (@gentsufr) August 27, 2024
Crédit 📹 : Instagram / @redboyfr pic.twitter.com/WrOy2pJqzv
You’re an amazing mom Kim. 👏👏— Sammy 𝕏 (@sammyX39) September 1, 2024
Should I say soccer mom kardashian ⚽️🔥
I love how your kids like soccer / football. You take them all over the world for matches. Keep going pic.twitter.com/wrJs1zGqhL
Kim and Saint also snapped pictures with Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois.
The Skims mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share several pictures from their trip to Spain.
"MADRID SOCCER MOM TOUR 2024," Kim wrote.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
It's not the first time Kim and Saint have hung out with famous football players. They attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut in July 2023.
Kim and Saint posed with the club's co-owner, David Beckham, and his wife Victoria Beckham.
One month earlier, the mother-and-son duo flew to Paris to watch Paris Saint Germain and took pictures with one of his favourite football players, Kylian Mbappé.
Mbappé has since signed with Real Madrid, which could explain Saint's desire to visit Spain. Saint has also met Neymar.
"He is obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my baby. So, I travel the world. We do soccer trips," Kim said last year.
ALSO READ: A-list stars including Kim Kardashian support Lionel Messi at his Inter Miami debut
Neymar throws his jersey to Saint West after the PSG v. Al Nassr game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rmWezSojcl— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 25, 2023
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: Instagram/
Show's Stories
-
How to stream East Coast Radio from abroad
Here's how you can stay in the loop with East Coast Radio - no matter wh...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
South Africans share their favourite animals on social media
South Africans celebrating after a Springbok win is everyone's favourite...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago