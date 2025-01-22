Justin Bieber: 'Someone Went on My Account and Unfollowed'

Justin Bieber: 'Someone unfollowed my wife'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
PR stunt or trouble in paradise? Justin Bieber's latest Instagram activity has added fuel to the flames amid divorce rumours.
PR stunt or trouble in paradise? Justin Bieber's latest Instagram activity has added fuel to the flames amid divorce rumours.
Justin Bieber has set the record straight after his official Instagram account unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber.
The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker recently went on an unfollowing spree, removing several people from his following list, including former friends and collaborators Usher and Scooter Braun.
However, Bieber's fans were shocked this week when they learnt that his Instagram page, which has nearly 300 million followers, unfollowed his own wife.
The move was shocking, especially given that the couple, who welcomed their first child together in 2024, have been plagued by divorce rumours for quite some time now.
"Makes sense there are divorce rumours about Hailey and Justin Bieber. Justin is about to have Saturn conjunct his Venus in Pisces late Feb/early Mar (this is when energy peaks). This transit is common in breakups if a relationship is shaky," one X user said.
Bieber was quick to dismiss any suggestion of a breakup. He took to social media to clarify a few things.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.
Social media users are giving Bieber the side eye after his statement.
"This is the lamest attempt at saving face because imagine hacking into Justin Bieber’s account and the ONLY thing you do is unfollow his wife?" an X user wrote.
An Instagram user commented, "The person could have done anything or ask for some money but decided to unfollow your wife huh?"
Some believe the whole thing is a PR stunt as Bieber is believed to be preparing for a music comeback in 2025.
READ MORE HERE: Is Justin Bieber working on new album after 4-year hiatus?
"Justin Bieber realized that he has to release music soon, so what does he do? Unfollows Hailey as a PR STUNT so his music can make some noise," an X user specualted.
justin bieber realized that he has to release music soon, so what does he do? unfollows hailey as a PR STUNT so his music can make some noise 😭 pic.twitter.com/i1vLGDIbKY— ana (@withluvselena) January 21, 2025
Hailey also took to Instagram to show that all is well in the Bieber household.
Shortly after Bieber's fans lost their minds over unfollow-gate, she shared an Instagram post with several pictures including one of her husband.
The carousel also features products from her Rhode beauty brand. Hmmm...
We just want to know who is sitting on the internet checking who is unfollowing who!
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber
Show's Stories
-
PnP delivery driver gets a personalised squeegee clean
This is what we call a "clean-and-go" experience... Or, a motorist's ver...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago
-
SA content creators go extreme as they prank friends
Social media can be wild – it has a way of pulling you in and making you...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago