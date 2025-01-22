Justin Bieber: 'Someone Went on My Account and Unfollowed'

Justin Bieber has set the record straight after his official Instagram account unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker recently went on an unfollowing spree, removing several people from his following list, including former friends and collaborators Usher and Scooter Braun.

However, Bieber's fans were shocked this week when they learnt that his Instagram page, which has nearly 300 million followers, unfollowed his own wife.

The move was shocking, especially given that the couple, who welcomed their first child together in 2024, have been plagued by divorce rumours for quite some time now.

"Makes sense there are divorce rumours about Hailey and Justin Bieber. Justin is about to have Saturn conjunct his Venus in Pisces late Feb/early Mar (this is when energy peaks). This transit is common in breakups if a relationship is shaky," one X user said.

Bieber was quick to dismiss any suggestion of a breakup. He took to social media to clarify a few things.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.