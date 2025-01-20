Is Justin Bieber working on new album after 4-year hiatus?
Updated | By Music Reporter
It looks like 'JB7' is finally on its way! Justin Bieber teases new music on social media.
A new Justin Bieber album could be released in 2025, and the singer's fans are beside themselves with excitement.
The 30-year-old got the internet talking after sharing a series of pictures on Instagram over the weekend. The images show the 'Baby' hitmaker singing into a mic while wearing headphones.
Bieber's last album, 'Justice', was released in 2021 and produced hit songs such as 'Peaches' and 'Ghost'.
He has been keeping a relatively low profile since officially cancelling his 'Justice World Tour' in February 2023 due to health complications related to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The condition caused him to suffer partial facial paralysis.
He cancelled some of his show dates a few months earlier, including a scheduled stop in South Africa.
Since ending his tour, Bieber has performed a handful of times, such as joining Tems onstage during her Coachella set in 2024 and making a surprise appearance at a party in Toronto, Canada.
He also performed at the Ambani wedding celebrations in India last year.
Justin Bieber shares new photos working on music. pic.twitter.com/RcBckhzyG7— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 19, 2025
Bieber's fans hope his Instagram post is a sign that he is finally ready to release his seventh studio album, which has been dubbed 'JB7', after a four-year hiatus.
"We are ready for new music," one Instagram user commented.
"The JB7 tease, I’m so excited," another wrote.
While a third fan said, "Bro hasn’t dropped music in centuries. We need some ASAP."
Some believe that becoming a dad in 2024 resulted in a new spark of inspiration for the singer. Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.
Read more: Jack Blues – Special meaning behind Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby name
It's not the first time 'The Biebs' has hinted that he's working on new music. He also shared a similar post in January 2024, but nothing came of his studio session.
However, it could be the real deal this time. Last week, Bieber shared a 24-second snippet of an unreleased song on Instagram Stories. The clip shows him sitting in a car with his wife Hailey while the song plays.
"I’m takin’ bait/ I’m takin’ it/ You takin’ bait/ I’m shakin’ it/ You’re shakin’ it/ Shakin’ off the hate," Bieber sings in the audio.
Singer-songwriter Mk.gee also let slip in September last year that he is working on a new project with Bieber.
"He’s searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: that’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something," Mk.gee told The New York Times.
