Is Justin Bieber working on new album after 4-year hiatus?

A new Justin Bieber album could be released in 2025, and the singer's fans are beside themselves with excitement.

The 30-year-old got the internet talking after sharing a series of pictures on Instagram over the weekend. The images show the 'Baby' hitmaker singing into a mic while wearing headphones.

Bieber's last album, 'Justice', was released in 2021 and produced hit songs such as 'Peaches' and 'Ghost'.

He has been keeping a relatively low profile since officially cancelling his 'Justice World Tour' in February 2023 due to health complications related to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The condition caused him to suffer partial facial paralysis.

He cancelled some of his show dates a few months earlier, including a scheduled stop in South Africa.

Since ending his tour, Bieber has performed a handful of times, such as joining Tems onstage during her Coachella set in 2024 and making a surprise appearance at a party in Toronto, Canada.

He also performed at the Ambani wedding celebrations in India last year.