Justin Bieber shares emotional video following Liam Payne's death

Justin Bieber has paid tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne by sharing an emotional video about grief.

Liam died at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina last week. Justin shared a heartfelt salute to Liam on his Instagram Story this week.

He reposted a fan-made video showing scores of One Direction fans leaving flowers, cards, and balloons at a memorial site. The 30-year-old captioned the clip with a heartbroken emoji.

The video features a voiceover that validates the grief 1D fans are feeling despite not knowing Liam personally.

"Just remember, you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone," the voiceover said.

The voiceover added: "Because even if they never knew your name, they changed your world."