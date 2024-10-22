Justin Bieber shares emotional video following Liam Payne's death
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Beliebers and Directioners are united in their grief over the sudden death of Liam Payne...
Justin Bieber has paid tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne by sharing an emotional video about grief.
Liam died at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina last week. Justin shared a heartfelt salute to Liam on his Instagram Story this week.
He reposted a fan-made video showing scores of One Direction fans leaving flowers, cards, and balloons at a memorial site. The 30-year-old captioned the clip with a heartbroken emoji.
The video features a voiceover that validates the grief 1D fans are feeling despite not knowing Liam personally.
"Just remember, you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone," the voiceover said.
The voiceover added: "Because even if they never knew your name, they changed your world."
ALSO READ: Liam Payne fans mourn One Direction star
Beliebers and Directioners praised Justin for acknowledging their sadness over Liam's passing.
"Justin reposted 😭 thank you for validating my grief over Liam and please take care of yourself Justin, i love you," one fan commented.
Another Instagram user commented: "Beliebers are joining Directioners in their grief."
Scores of people, including Liam's former One Direction group members, have paid tribute to Liam over the past few days.
"I am truly devasted by Liam's passing," Harry Styles wrote in a statement. "My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did," he added.
Cheryl Cole, the mother of Liam's seven-year-old son, described his passing as an "earth-shattering event".
"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again," she wrote.
The British singer also slammed the abhorrent reports that have been shared in the wake of his death.
"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces."
