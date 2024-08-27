Jack Blues - Special meaning behind Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby name

Justin Bieber and his wife, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, are basking in the bliss of parenthood.

The famous couple announced the birth of their first child together at the weekend, and the newborn has a very special name.

The first-time parents named their son Jack.

"WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin captioned a picture of his tiny feet.

By celebrity standards, Jack is a pretty ordinary name for a baby. Adelaide Gail Zappa and Frank Zappa named their three of their offspring Moon Unit, Dweezil, and Diva Muffin. Nick Cannon's brood includes Powerful Queen, Legendary Love, Rise Messiah, and Golden Sagon.

Elon Musk has a son whose name 99.9% of the population cannot pronounce, and don't get us started on the Kardashian-Jenner family!

So, Justin and Hailey naming their son Jack was quite a surprise. According to E! News, Jack is a tribute to Justin's father, Jeremy Jack Bieber.

The name Jack also means "God is gracious", which makes it extra special for Justin, who has been on a spiritual journey for years.

The new addition to the family also has the same initials as Justin and his two younger half-siblings, Jazmyn Bieber and Jaxon Bieber.

It's still unclear why they settled on the middle name Blues, but Jack Blues sounds like a catchy moniker for a future celebrity.