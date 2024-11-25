Halle Berry reveals why she is determined to age naturally

The 58-year-old actress says she has longed to be known for more than just her beauty, which is why she is determined to age "gracefully and naturally."

The 58-year-old actress says she has longed to be known for more than just her beauty, which is why she is determined to age "gracefully and naturally."

Oscar-winner Halle Berry has opened up about ageing in Hollywood. The 'Never Let Go' actress talked candidly about what it feels like to age as a woman, especially under intense media scrutiny. "I have longed for someone to say something to me other than, 'Oh gosh, you're so pretty'. I longed to hear other words," she told News Not Noise founder Jessica Yellin during an interview. The interview took place at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in October but has since been released online. Halle says it is a shame that women are told that they have to stay "forever 30". "I know I am more than this. So, as I've aged, I've been determined to age gracefully and naturally... We're born to age and die. But somehow, as women, we have to do the unthinkable. We have to figure out a way to do it, and unfortunately, we're turning ourselves into monsters trying to do that."

Halle, who recently revealed that her menopause was misdiagnosed as herpes, is on a mission to shine the spotlight on women's health issues and remind people that ageing is a privilege. "We have to realise that we are greater than the shell that we're walking around in. And when men age, they become wise, they become silver foxes. We just get old. We have to change that, though, as women. We have to decide to grow old gracefully and naturally and stop trying to diminish ourselves and stay young forever," she told Gayle King in a separate interview.

Halle is one of several women in the entertainment business who are changing the narrative of what beauty looks like after 50. Jennifer Lopez is sexier than ever at 55 and plans to work in show business well into her 70s, 80s, and even 90s, if possible. "People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain," she told Elle magazine in an interview. Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her signature blonde hairdo, was also praised for embracing her grey hair in 2023. "Well done for allowing grey to come through - refreshing," one of the 'Friends' star's followers wrote on Instagram.

Actress Gabrielle Union broke the internet in October with a sexy picture she shared on Instagram. "This is 52," she captioned a selfie of herself on her birthday. "This is sexy. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures... This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours. This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me," she added.

