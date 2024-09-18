Halle Berry shares menopause journey after being misdiagnosed with herpes

Halle Berry is determined to use her platform to educate women about health issues such as menopause.

The 58-year-old stopped by 'CBS Mornings' to promote her new survival horror movie, 'Never Let Go'. During the chat, she opened up about her menopause journey.

Halle revealed earlier this year that she was initially misdiagnosed. A doctor thought she had herpes when she was going through perimenopause.

She visited her gynaecologist after experiencing extreme pain and vaginal drying during intercourse. Halle, who is dating musician Van Hunt, says the gynae thought her symptoms were similar to the sexually transmitted infection.

"I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina. I run to my gynaecologist, and I say, ‘Oh my God, what's happening?’ It was terrible. He said, ‘You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.’ I'm like, ‘Herpes? I don't have herpes!’” People quoted her as saying at a summit in March.

Speaking to 'CBS Mornings' host Gayle King, Halle says the incident inspired her to become a women's health activist.

"I found out I was in menopause in the most horrific way. I was diagnosed with herpes instead of menopausal symptoms. And that got me awakened to the idea that if I had this little information, I wonder what millions of other women don't have. "

The Oscar winner says women need to be able to feel comfortable having open conversations about menopause.

"Only we women can destigmatise this by talking about it, making it okay, talking about it with our husbands, our partners, our sons, our coworkers. We have to give them permission to talk about it also," she said.