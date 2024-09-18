Halle Berry shares menopause journey after being misdiagnosed with herpes
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 'Never Let Go' actress says being misdiagnosed with herpes inspired her to talk more about menopause, and other women's health issues...
The 'Never Let Go' actress says being misdiagnosed with herpes inspired her to talk more about menopause, and other women's health issues...
Halle Berry is determined to use her platform to educate women about health issues such as menopause.
The 58-year-old stopped by 'CBS Mornings' to promote her new survival horror movie, 'Never Let Go'. During the chat, she opened up about her menopause journey.
Halle revealed earlier this year that she was initially misdiagnosed. A doctor thought she had herpes when she was going through perimenopause.
She visited her gynaecologist after experiencing extreme pain and vaginal drying during intercourse. Halle, who is dating musician Van Hunt, says the gynae thought her symptoms were similar to the sexually transmitted infection.
"I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina. I run to my gynaecologist, and I say, ‘Oh my God, what's happening?’ It was terrible. He said, ‘You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.’ I'm like, ‘Herpes? I don't have herpes!’” People quoted her as saying at a summit in March.
Speaking to 'CBS Mornings' host Gayle King, Halle says the incident inspired her to become a women's health activist.
"I found out I was in menopause in the most horrific way. I was diagnosed with herpes instead of menopausal symptoms. And that got me awakened to the idea that if I had this little information, I wonder what millions of other women don't have. "
The Oscar winner says women need to be able to feel comfortable having open conversations about menopause.
"Only we women can destigmatise this by talking about it, making it okay, talking about it with our husbands, our partners, our sons, our coworkers. We have to give them permission to talk about it also," she said.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Halle feels that ageing is a privilege. "As we age, we have to stop believing that we have to stay eternally 30," she told Gayle.
"We're turning into monsters trying to stay eternally 30. We have to realise that we are greater than the shell that we're walking around in. And when men age, they become wise, they become silver foxes. We just get old. We have to change that, though, as women. We have to decide to grow old gracefully and naturally and stop trying to diminish ourselves and stay young forever."
Social media users praised Halle for being so open and honest about her journey.
"This is the bravest thing I've ever seen. Go Halle!!! ❤️🙌," one Instagram user said. Another use praised Halle for creating a "beautiful movement" for women.
"It is hard sometimes not to suddenly compare myself when I never have my entire life. What always brings me back to what is the right path for me is how amazing I feel on the inside, how I can love the outside more than ever, appreciate all that I have prevailed over, and know I am whole as I am… Society definitely emphasizes the negative per women and aging. I am so glad to see strong and amazing women looking to flip the script!"
Other stars who have talked candidly about menopause include Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Michelle Obama.
Watch the trailer for Halle Berry's new movie 'Never Let Go' below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: Instagram/Halle Berry
Show's Stories
-
How much should we be tipping in South Africa?
It is common practice to tip people in the service industry, right?Danny Guselli 49 minutes ago
-
Areas in KZN that have the most car thefts
Even though Gauteng is in first place, KZN comes in second with the numb...Danny Guselli an hour ago