Dua Lipa's "ungodly" drink combo goes viral

Dua Lipa is the latest A-list star to share a recipe that just might make you want to gaga. However, the 'Illusion' singer swears by her weird concoction.

Dua shared her drinks mixture while out with her family recently. She poured Diet Coke into a plastic cup filled with ice. The 29-year-old then added pickle juice and jalapeño juice.

She also added a few slices of pickle and jalapeño for an extra kick! "Everyone's staring at me. The lady in the back is like, 'What the hell is she doing?'"

Dua then offered the drink to several people at the table. They did not appear to be fans of the mixture.