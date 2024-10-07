Dua Lipa's "ungodly" drink combo goes viral
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Uhm, someone needs to tell Dua Lipa that her go-to drink is a "direct passport to diarrhoea"...
Dua Lipa is the latest A-list star to share a recipe that just might make you want to gaga. However, the 'Illusion' singer swears by her weird concoction.
Dua shared her drinks mixture while out with her family recently. She poured Diet Coke into a plastic cup filled with ice. The 29-year-old then added pickle juice and jalapeño juice.
She also added a few slices of pickle and jalapeño for an extra kick! "Everyone's staring at me. The lady in the back is like, 'What the hell is she doing?'"
Dua then offered the drink to several people at the table. They did not appear to be fans of the mixture.
Dua asked her fans what she should call the drink. "I call it the 'just pour it straight in the toilet,'" one TikTok user recommended.
Some social media users called it laxative in a cup. "Direct passport to diarrhea," one X user wrote.
Last year, Dua shared her favourite dessert - olive oil, sea salt, and vanilla ice-cream. She said she loves it more than chocolate ice-cream!
Social media users who tried the combo said it actually tasted good.
Dua is not the only celebrity who has shared a weird recipe. In 2023, Doja Cat caused a stir when she used mayonnaise as a milk substitute in her cereal.
Saweetie's weird food combo is Ramen Noodles mixed with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Cardi B loves Hot Cheetos dipped in nacho cheese, while Adrienne Bailon adds fruit punch to her tuna salad.
It is a big "no" to all of the above.
Main image credit: TikTok/@dualipaofficial
