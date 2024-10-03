Cassper Nyovest responds to cheating on baby mama while son battled cancer

Cassper Nyovest has issued an apology following allegations made by his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, on Wednesday.

The baby mama trended on X after she revealed that Cassper cheated on her while their son was battling cancer two years ago.

Majozi took to Instagram to share an emotional birthday message, in which she shared the challenges she has faced in her journey this past year.

In now-deleted posts, Majozi said: “This birthday hits different. The last few years have been something & looking back now, I'm filled with gratitude. Who would've thought I’d be here. Not in pieces but in peace.”

“The tears that were once silent are now from laughing out loud. I'm actually in awe of the goodness of God. I lived in an oncology hospital for 2 years with my son as he underwent chemotherapy & life-threatening surgeries," she wrote on X.

The baby mama went on to explain that Cassper's mistress at the time knew about her and their son's condition.

“In the depth of fighting cancer, I was hit with a curveball of infidelity. The woman knew me, my son's condition, and made no mistake with flaunting their relationship.”

She went on to add: “I couldn’t trust someone who can hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman.”

Majozi said her faith in Jesus Christ helped her work through the pain.

“I gave my life to Jesus. I entered the era of isolation. He placed me in His secret place. He worked my character, renewed my mind & restored my heart.”



Cassper responds

On Thursday morning, Cassper took to Instagram to share his side of the story.

He started by owning up to his mistakes.

"First of all, I'd like to confirm that everything that my baby mama said about me was true," he said in IG.

"Earlier on this year I went on to a few podcasts, Mpoomy Ledwaba being the first, to try and share the life I was living and the type of mistakes that I did and also the type of hurt that I caused to a lot of people including my baby mama."

Cassper said the reason he never spoke about the cancer is because he and Majozi agreed to not disclose it to the public.

"I left out certain details like my son's cancer because I had agreed with her that we wouldn't share that part with the public and I thought I was honouring her and my son, but maybe it might have come off as me trying to defend myself, so with that being said, I wanted to confirm that as the truth, might not be the whole truth, but I wanted to take accountability for my part and say that is the truth about the person that I was," he said.

"It is something that I'm not proud of, but it is an important part of my life because that's definitely part of me, it's part of my history, it it something I had to grow from, it is something I had to forgive myself for."

The rapper went on to advise men that there are consequences to your actions.

"When you make wrong decisions in your life, these are the consequences. This is what happens. Not only do you hurt people, but you also don't get to choose how they deal with the pain that you caused them. So, I understand the mother of my child coming out and sharing it the way she shared it. I hope that it gives her a little peace," he said.

"I also hope that this could be an example to more men to say it is time to grow up."

He went on to apologise to his baby mama, her family, his family, and everyone who was affected by the mess.

See the apology below.

