Chrissy Teigen tries viral cucumber salad recipe - 'It was so good'

Cucumbers are one of the most underrated vegetables, but thanks to a popular social media recipe, they are now a must-have item on your grocery list.

Scores of people, including model Chrissy Teigen, are trying the viral cucumber salad challenge. Made famous by the 'TikTok Cucumber Guy', Logan Moffitt, the salad involves shaking up sliced cucumbers with a few other ingredients in a container.

Chrissy added a little twist to the recipe by including a chilli crunch drizzle recipe from her best-selling 'Cravings' cookbook.

"Had to try this viral cucumber recipe using the @cravingsbychrissyteigen Chili Crunch drizzle, and I can confirm I will be making this again!!" she wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old, who is married to singer John Legend, added: "It was so good fresh, but even better as a bedtime snack later!"

Here's what you'll need to make Chrissy Teigen's version of the viral cucumber salad recipe.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil 1 tablespoon organic brown sugar 2 garlic gloves minced 1/2 cup chopped scallions 2 tablespoons 'Cravings' smoky chipotle chilli crisp (or just add crispy chilli oil) 1 medium-sized cucumber sliced

Method

Add all the ingredients in a container and shake, shake, shake!

Watch the video below to see how she puts it together.