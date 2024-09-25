Chrissy Teigen tries viral cucumber salad recipe - 'It was so good'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Scores of people are trying this cucumber salad recipe, including Chrissy Teigen.
Cucumbers are one of the most underrated vegetables, but thanks to a popular social media recipe, they are now a must-have item on your grocery list.
Scores of people, including model Chrissy Teigen, are trying the viral cucumber salad challenge. Made famous by the 'TikTok Cucumber Guy', Logan Moffitt, the salad involves shaking up sliced cucumbers with a few other ingredients in a container.
Chrissy added a little twist to the recipe by including a chilli crunch drizzle recipe from her best-selling 'Cravings' cookbook.
"Had to try this viral cucumber recipe using the @cravingsbychrissyteigen Chili Crunch drizzle, and I can confirm I will be making this again!!" she wrote on Instagram.
The 38-year-old, who is married to singer John Legend, added: "It was so good fresh, but even better as a bedtime snack later!"
Here's what you'll need to make Chrissy Teigen's version of the viral cucumber salad recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon organic brown sugar
- 2 garlic gloves minced
- 1/2 cup chopped scallions
- 2 tablespoons 'Cravings' smoky chipotle chilli crisp (or just add crispy chilli oil)
- 1 medium-sized cucumber sliced
Method
Add all the ingredients in a container and shake, shake, shake!
Watch the video below to see how she puts it together.
Logan is famous for sharing dozens of cucumber recipes on his TikTok page. He includes ingredients such as soy sauce, sesame oil, chilli oil, smoked salmon, avocado, bacon bits, chilli flakes, and Thousand Island dressing.
His videos get millions of views, with one reaching more than 28-million views.
Logan's cucumber kimchi is a hit with his followers. "I could probably eat that whole container in thirty seconds. I love cucumber kimchi," one TikTok user wrote.
@logagm
Trying cucumber kimchi♬ original sound - Logan
His watermelon kimchi is also mouth-watering...
@logagm
Trying the watermelon rind kimchi🍉♬ original sound - Logan
Main image credit: Instagram/ Chrissy Teigen
