 Chrissy Teigen tries viral cucumber salad recipe - 'It was so good'
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Chrissy Teigen tries viral cucumber salad recipe - 'It was so good'

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Scores of people are trying this cucumber salad recipe, including Chrissy Teigen. 

Chrissy Teigen cooking in kitchen
Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram (@chrissyteigen)

Cucumbers are one of the most underrated vegetables, but thanks to a popular social media recipe, they are now a must-have item on your grocery list. 

Scores of people, including model Chrissy Teigen, are trying the viral cucumber salad challenge. Made famous by the 'TikTok Cucumber Guy', Logan Moffitt, the salad involves shaking up sliced cucumbers with a few other ingredients in a container. 

Chrissy added a little twist to the recipe by including a chilli crunch drizzle recipe from her best-selling 'Cravings' cookbook.

"Had to try this viral cucumber recipe using the @cravingsbychrissyteigen Chili Crunch drizzle, and I can confirm I will be making this again!!" she wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old, who is married to singer John Legend, added: "It was so good fresh, but even better as a bedtime snack later!"

Here's what you'll need to make Chrissy Teigen's version of the viral cucumber salad recipe.

Ingredients

  1. 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  2. 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  3. 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  4. 1 tablespoon organic brown sugar 
  5. 2 garlic gloves minced
  6. 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  7. 2 tablespoons 'Cravings' smoky chipotle chilli crisp (or just add crispy chilli oil)
  8. 1 medium-sized cucumber sliced

Method

Add all the ingredients in a container and shake, shake, shake!

Watch the video below to see how she puts it together. 

ALSO READ: Social media users are appalled that Kendall Jenner can't cut a cucumber

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

John Legend Chrissy Teigen Viral Challenge Cucumber

Logan is famous for sharing dozens of cucumber recipes on his TikTok page. He includes ingredients such as soy sauce, sesame oil, chilli oil, smoked salmon, avocado, bacon bits, chilli flakes, and Thousand Island dressing. 

His videos get millions of views, with one reaching more than 28-million views. 

Logan's cucumber kimchi is a hit with his followers. "I could probably eat that whole container in thirty seconds. I love cucumber kimchi," one TikTok user wrote. 

ALSO READ: Tyla pranks her mother: 'I think I'm pregnant'

@logagm

Trying cucumber kimchi

♬ original sound - Logan

His watermelon kimchi is also mouth-watering...

@logagm

Trying the watermelon rind kimchi🍉

♬ original sound - Logan

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel


Main image credit: Instagram/ Chrissy Teigen

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.