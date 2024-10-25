'True-life superhero' - Clint Brink pens sweet message to wife Steffi

Over the years, we have witnessed some of the most beautiful and romantic relationships in Celebville, and no love story is sweeter than that of Clint Brink and his wife Steffi van Wyk.

The award-winning actor showed Steffi some love on her 33rd birthday this week, and his sweet message will make you swoon.

"To my dear wife Steffi, on your birthday. As soon as I try to think of what to say or describe what I feel for you, I end up just stopping because I treasure you more than all the riches of this world. You are an extension of GOD’s love for me," he wrote in a lengthy post.

The former 'Backstage' and 'Binnerlanders' actor described his wife as the heartbeat of their home.

"You are not for the weak of spirit, weak-minded or the weak of character because you push us all to evolve and to grow. To be more. To become our best as this is what you desire for yourself. You are as honest as they come. You love completely. You live with no reserve. You call it like you see it & shoot from the hip. People either love you or they don’t & the ones who truly get you, know that a friend like you comes around once in a lifetime."

Clint concluded his message by saying she is a bonafide, true-life superhero, mommy, and wifey.