'King of Queens' actress Leah Remini splits from husband after 21 years

Jennifer Lopez and her best friend, actress Leah Remini, are both heading for divorce.

Leah announced on Thursday that she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, are splitting up after more than two decades of marriage.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," 'The King of Queens' star wrote in a statement.

Leah says their decision to divorce "came after a lot of thought and care".

"As hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," she wrote.

The announcement came as a shock to many as Leah has often gushed about her husband in interviews and online.

"So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different."



Despite the divorce, Leah considers their marriage a "huge success".

"We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate... And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way," she added.

Read Leah's complete statement below.



