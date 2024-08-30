'King of Queens' actress Leah Remini splits from husband after 21 years
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez announced her split from Ben Affleck, her close friend, Leah Remini, has also shared some heartbreaking news about her own marriage...
Jennifer Lopez and her best friend, actress Leah Remini, are both heading for divorce.
Leah announced on Thursday that she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, are splitting up after more than two decades of marriage.
"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," 'The King of Queens' star wrote in a statement.
Leah says their decision to divorce "came after a lot of thought and care".
"As hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," she wrote.
The announcement came as a shock to many as Leah has often gushed about her husband in interviews and online.
"So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different."
Despite the divorce, Leah considers their marriage a "huge success".
"We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate... And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way," she added.
Read Leah's complete statement below.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce
News of Leah's divorce comes less than two weeks after her close friend Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck.
The singer filed the paperwork on the two-year anniversary of the lavish wedding ceremony they held on Ben's estate in Georgia on August 21, 2022.
Jennifer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 - seventeen years after ended their first engagement.
They got engaged for a second time in April 2022 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July that year.
Jennifer described their "second chance" romance as a "beautiful love story". According to People magazine, J LO is "upset and disappointed" with Ben.
“It’s really hit her hard,” a source told the publication. A second source told the publication that, "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out.”
Main image credit: X(@jlo)
